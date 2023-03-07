‘A Man Called Otto’ Finds Oscar-Week Acclaim as a Cut-Price VOD

New releases dominate VOD, while Netflix is dominated by studio titles that are nearly a decade old.

“A Man Called Otto” (Sony/$14.99) was a flop as an adult-appeal awards contender, but it came out on top of VOD charts the week before the Oscars. Challenging its dominance is a strong performance by “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” (Crunchyroll/$9.99), which took #1 at Google Play while “Otto” led at Vudu and iTunes.

Netflix has an eye-popping nine theatrical releases on its top 10, including six studio sequels. Among those are four separate “Hunger Games” franchise entries, despite those films spending years in constant basic-cable rotation.

Neither “Otto” nor “Dragon” spent much time at a premium price. Sony quickly dropped the price of “Otto” from its initial $19.99. “Dragon,” from the Sony-owned Japanese anime label Crunchyroll, was introduced as a $9.99 purchase. It opened in U.S. theaters last August, the same week that “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village” opened to over $10 million.

screenshot/Warner Bros.

“The Whale” (A24/$19.99), whose stars Brendan Fraser and Hong Chau are contenders for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress, opened at #1 at iTunes last Tuesday; it’s now #2. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” (Warner Bros. Discovery/$19.99), debuting after its third weekend in theaters, made two charts, with its #3 Vudu showing boosted by its higher price (that site lists by revenue, not transactions).

Joining “The Whale,” “Demon,” and “Otto” on all three charts were three Universal titles — “Knock at the Cabin” and “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (both $19.99) and “The Fabelmans” ($5.99). The studio once again took 40 percent of the top 10 listings.

Reduced-price Best Picture nominee “Women Talking” (MGM/$5.99) reached a higher level than previous seen, placing third at iTunes while #8 at Google Play.

Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix has seen a flood of #1 in-house movie productions dominate its listings, but this week sees only one original with #3, “We Have a Ghost.” Everything else is a studio franchise sequel. Apart from the four “Hunger Games” films, placing were “Hangover Part III” and “Magic Mike XXL.” The second “Hangover” also charted for most of the week.

Leading all of them is “This Is Where I Leave You,” a modest 2014 Warner Bros. dramedy. Is this a case where audiences confused it with a new release? Its cast includes Adam Driver, Jane Fonda, Tina Fey, and Jason Bateman, which may have enhanced the appeal for the Shawn Levy-directed title. #2 A forgotten Ryan Reynolds title from 2014, “R.I.P.D.,” is #2, further suggesting that Netflix viewers are lured by films that seem original even if they have been around for years.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for March 6 . Distributors listed are current rights owners. Prices for all titles are for rental.

iTunes

1. A Man Called Otto (Sony) – $14.99

2. The Whale (A24) – $19.99

3. Women Talking (MGM) – $5.99

4. The Fabelmans (Universal) – $5.99

5. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (Crunchyroll) – $9.99

6. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal) – $19.99

7. Knock at the Cabin (Universal) – $19.99

8. Magic Mike’s Last Dance (WBD) – $19.99

9. Plane (Lionsgate) – $19.99

10. Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Sony) – $5.99

Google Play

1. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero – $9.99

2. Knock at the Cabin (Universal) – $19.99

3. A Man Called Otto (Sony) – $14.99

4. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal) – $19.99

5. The Whale (A24) – $19.99

6. The Fabelmans (Universal) – $5.99

7. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (Lionsgate) – $5.99

8. Women Talking (MGM) – $5.99

9. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $5.99

10. M3GAN (Universal) – $19.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, elevating Premium VOD titles. This list covers February 27-March 5.

1. A Man Called Otto (Sony) – $14.99

2. Knock at the Cabin (Universal) – $19.99

3. Magic Mike’s Last Dance (WBD) – $19.99

4. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (Crunchy Roll) – $9.99

5. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal) – $19.99

6. The Whale (A24) – $19.99

7. Plane (Lionsgate) – $19.99

8. M3GAN (Universal) – $19.99

9. Violent Night (Universal) – $5.99

10. The Fabelmans (Universal) – $5.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, March 6. Originals include both Netflix-produced and acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. This Is Where I Leave You (2014 theatrical release)

2. R.I.P.D. (2013 theatrical release)

3. We Have a Ghost (Netflix original)

4. The Hunger Games (2012 theatrical release)

5. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013 theatrical release)

6. The Hangover Part III (2013 theatrical release)

7. Magic Mike XXL (2015 theatrical release)

8. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014 theatrical release)

9. Turbo (2013 theatrical release)

10. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2o15 theatrical release)

