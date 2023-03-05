Travis Kelce Looks Back at Embarrassing Reality TV Days in ‘SNL’ Monologue

The monologue also featured a surprise cameo from his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Patrick Mahomes may have gone to Disney World after winning Super Bowl LVII, but his teammate Travis Kelce went straight to Studio 8H.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end made his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut last night as part of the team’s ongoing media victory lap following the Super Bowl. Longtime “SNL” fans know that a professional athlete hosting the show is often a risky proposition — while several athletes have impressed audiences with their comedic chops, many more have been listed among the show’s worst hosts ever. Kelce had his work cut out for him, so he kept things simple when he took the stage for his opening monologue. The routine featured no shortage of playful bragging about the Chiefs’ win, which marked their second title in four years.

“If you haven’t heard, I just won my second Super Bowl,” Kelce said to open the show. “And hosting ‘SNL’ is that much better… I’m lying to you, the Super Bowl was better.”

When Kelce revealed that his parents and his brother — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, who lost to him in the Super Bowl — were in the audience, he reflected on being the first NFL player to beat his own brother in the Super Bowl.

“People keep asking me what it was like to beat my brother in the Super Bowl,” he said. “And it was pretty awkward. Especially because after the game we had to ride home together. Our mom drove us in a minivan.”

Of course, Travis couldn’t resist the opportunity for some good-natured ribbing.

“Even though his team lost after being up 10 points at halftime, my brother is really happy for me,” he said, before the cameras cut to Jason Kelce glaring at him.

But the monologue wasn’t all sports talk. Kelce also played a clip of his 2016 E! reality show “Catching Kelce,” a riff on “The Bachelor” that saw women vying for the tight end’s heart. Based on his comments, it doesn’t seem like Kelce is particularly proud of the quickly-canceled dating show.

“It was kind of like ‘The Bachelor,’ except instead of roses I handed out footballs. And instead of watching, people did not,” he said. “That show is owned by NBC Universal, so it should be on Peacock. But Peacock said ‘nah, we good.’”

Watch Kelce’s “Saturday Night Live” monologue below.

