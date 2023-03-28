Trevor Noah’s Already Got a New Show to Host

Noah will host the South-African edition of "LOL: Last One Laughing," Amazon Prime Video's multinational comedy competition.

It’s been three months since Trevor Noah left the desk of “The Daily Show,” but the comedian is already hosting a new show. The Johannesburg native is using his first series since that one to pay tribute to his South-African roots, emceeing the country’s version of “LOL: Last One Laughing,” Amazon Prime Video’s reality-TV franchise.

This “LOL” will be Prime Video’s first South-African original production. The six-part, half-hour series will see Noah pit 10 famous South African comedians and entertainers against each other in a competition to make each other laugh. Those who break get eliminated one by one, until only one comedian is left standing. The winner receives a grand prize of 1 million Rand (about $55,000 USD) that will go directly to their charity of choice.

“I’m excited to be back home to host Prime Video’s first South African Original, ‘LOL: Last One Laughing,’ and to have a chance to connect with my home audience,” Noah said in a statement. “I am equally delighted for the opportunity to be working alongside my fellow home-grown comedy stars on a show that not only entertains but gives back to the South African production and charity communities.”

“LOL: Last One Laughing — South Africa” will launch on Prime Video in early 2024. The show is the latest in a series of local “Last One Laughing” installments produced internationally and distributed by Prime Video. The format was established with the 2016 show “Hitoshi Matsumoto Presents Documental,” and versions have since been developed for Germany, Australia, Nigeria, India, France, Spain, Iran, Albania, Argentina, the Netherlands, and Brazil. Several prominent Hollywood celebrities have hosted the versions in their home countries, including Jay Baruchel (Canada), Eugenio Derbez (Mexico), and Rebel Wilson (Australia).

Noah exited “The Daily Show” in November. He joined the Comedy Central institution in 2015, taking over for Jon Stewart, and served as host for 7 years. Since leaving, he hosted the Grammys in February for the third year in a row. Meanwhile, “The Daily Show” has tested a series of guest hosts — including Leslie Jones, Hasan Minhaj, Sarah Silverman, and Kal Penn — in its search for a permanent anchor. They’d like the role to be filled sometime in the fall.

Rapid Blue, the production company behind several South-African versions of reality shows like “So You Think You Can Dance” and “Strictly Come Dance,” produces “LOL: Last One Laughing — South Africa.” Day Zero Productions, which produces the annual Nickelodeon “Kid of the Year” special that Noah hosts, also produces.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.