Keanu Reeves, The Wire’ Cast, and More Remember Lance Reddick

The "John Wick" actor was age 60 when he died March 17.

13 mins ago

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 09: Lance Reddick attends the "John Wick: Chapter 3" world premiere at One Hanson Place on May 9, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage)

Lance Reddick

WireImage/Getty

Lance Reddick is being remembered by his former co-stars.

The “Wire” and “John Wick” actor died at age 60 on March 17. Reddick’s cause of death was not revealed. The Yale School of Drama alum appeared in “Oz,” “Lost,” and “Fringe,” and films such as “Resident Evil” and “Corporate.” Reddick was set to reprise his role of the concierge in “John Wick” spin-off “Ballerina.”

Reddick had recently posted a video to social media March 15 from his home jokingly singing “and the beat goes on” with dogs barking in the background.

Hollywood took to social media to remember the late actor.

“John Wick” star Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski issued a statement, writing, “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

James Gunn tweeted, “Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor. This is heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators.”

Oscar winner Questlove wrote, “I can’t take it no more.”

Reddick’s “The Wire” co-star Wendell Pierce captioned, “A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP.”

Isiah Whitlock Jr. wrote, “Shocked and saddened by the news that Lance Reddick has passed away. Truly heartbreaking. R.I.P. My friend. You will be missed.”

Ben Stiller tweeted, “Lance Reddick was an beautiful and compelling actor. And a beautiful person. He worked with my mom Anne Meara in her play “Afterplay”, playing Raziel, the waiter slash angel of death. He was exquisite in that and all he did.”

Read more reactions below.

