‘Trolls Band Together’ Trailer: Every Stoner’s Favorite Psychedelic Children’s Movie Is Back

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake reprise their "will they, won't they" romance roles for the animated trippy trilogy installment.

The band is back together, and it’s time to start rock and rolling.

DreamWorks Animation’s “Trolls Band Together” brings Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) back to centerstage as a long-awaited couple. The only problem? Branch’s secret past as part of boy band BroZone may threaten his future with Poppy.

The psychedelic comedy features both trippy trolls and world-class music, thanks to the casting of Grammy winners and Tony Award recipients alike.

Per the official synopsis, after two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake) are now officially, finally, a couple (#broppy)! As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past. He was once part of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone, with his four brothers: Floyd (Troye Sivan), John Dory (Eric André), Spruce (Daveed Diggs), and Clay (Kid Cudi). BroZone disbanded when Branch was still a baby, as did the family, and Branch hasn’t seen his brothers since.

But when Branch’s bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains — Velvet (Amy Schumer) and Veneer (Andrew Rannells) — Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity.

“Trolls Band Together” features the “signature psychedelic joy-bomb of new and classic pop hits,” as DreamWorks teased. New franchise stars include Camila Cabello, Zosia Mamet, and RuPaul Charles.

Returning members of the ensemble cast are Zooey Deschanel, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Icona Pop duo Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjelt, Anderson .Paak, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar, and Kenan Thompson.

Returning director Walt Dohrn helms the film, along with co-director Tim Heitz, who was head of story on sequel “Trolls World Tour.” Gina Shay produces.

DreamWorks Animation’s “Trolls” films — 2016’s “Trolls” and 2020’s “Trolls World Tour” — have sung and danced their way to record-breaking success, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song and fueling one of the largest and most beloved entertainment brands in the world.

As IndieWire’s Eric Kohn wrote in his review for “Trolls World Tour,” the franchise “musters a savvy treatise on the history of modern music, and a serviceable message about the cultural differences that make its diverse traditions worthy of celebration on their own terms.”

“Trolls Band Together” premieres November 17.

Check out the trailer below.

