Marvel Studios Executive Victoria Alonso Exits Disney

Alonso has been with Marvel for 17 years and co-produced MCU tentpole film "Iron Man," kicking off the franchise.

After almost two decades, Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso is exiting the company.

Alonso first joined the studio in 2006 as the chief of visual effects and post-production, and co-produced 2008’s “Iron Man” which helped launch the MCU. She additionally co-produced “Iron Man 2,” “Thor,” and “Captain America: The First Avenger,” while serving as an executive producer on “Avengers.” The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of Alonso’s exit.

Alonso was promoted to president, physical and postproduction, visual effects and animation production in 2021. She has also served on multiple other Marvel films and Disney+ TV series.

Alonso recently made news as an ambassador for Marvel’s representation efforts, especially amid Disney backing Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill in 2022. “As long as I am at Marvel Studios, I will fight for representation,” Alonso, who is gay, said at the time.

Separate from Marvel, Alonso produced Oscar-nominated international feature “Argentina 1985.”

“Every day is mayhem and a privilege,” Alonso exclusively told IndieWire in February 2023. “Every day is, ‘What happened now?’ And, ‘Oh my god, that is awesome.'”

She added, “I’ve made a lot of stories about superheroes. And I’ve always wanted to tell a story about what happened in Argentina, because I should have been one of those 30,000 people.” The film depicts the trial against military leader General Jorge Videla’s regime after 30,000 Argentinians who “disappeared” during the tenure. Alonso noted that she was an active protester against the policies of the military junta that kidnapped, tortured and killed untold numbers of Videla’s opponents, as IndieWire’s Anne Thompson reported.

Alonso continued that when the film played in Argentina, “it was an incredible, incredible healing moment for our country. When it comes to politics and how we have hurt each other as a people, it’s really hard sometimes to show the struggle of a nation to others, where the rest of the world feels that those people don’t matter. The truth is some countries don’t affect others by having a history. It doesn’t matter whether we went through our own genocide or not. The real triumph of this movie is people are seeing it and they realize this is not just Argentina. It happened everywhere.”

She summed up, “We made it for the youth, they’re the ones that are the stopping point,” said Alonso. “They’re the ones that can say ‘no, nunca mas. This will never happen again. ‘No, why? Because we will rise. … you don’t get to kill me. You don’t get to torture me. You don’t get to rape me. You don’t get to take my kid. You don’t get to tear me in parts and put me under a freeway. You don’t get to kill me and throw me out of out of a plane into the river. That’s not as a society what we do to each other.”

