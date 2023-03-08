Jane Schoenbrun Directs Jasmin Savoy Brown in Lucy Dacus ‘Night Shift’ Video — Watch

The "We're All Going to the World's Fair" helmer helps the "Yellowjackets" star transform into Dorothy for a "Wizard of Oz"-inspired spin on Dacus' breakup anthem.

We’re all going down the yellow brick road for this whimsical take on Lucy Dacus’ “Night Shift.”

In honor of the Boygenius musician’s five-year album anniversary for “Historian,” hit breakup ballad “Night Shift” lands a long-awaited music video helmed by “We’re All Going to the World’s Fair” director Jane Schoenbrun and starring “Scream VI” breakout star Jasmin Savoy Brown.

Dacus appears in the music video as a motel manager on the night shift while a “Wizard of Oz”-themed party takes place around her. Brown plays Dorothy, who is missing one of her red ruby platform boots that Dacus fishes out from the hotel pool.

“Made with love,” director Schoenbrun tweeted, along with the credits for the short film, co-starring Phoebe Bridgers, Dacus’ fellow Boygenius band member.

Bridgers is also set to appear in Schoenbrun’s upcoming TV series “I Saw the TV Glow,” produced by A24. Justice Smith, Helena Howard, indie rock artist Lindsey Jordan, Limp Bizkit musician and director Fred Durst, Danielle Deadwyler, and Haley Dahl’s Sloppy Jane round out the cast.

Schoenbrun previously called Dacus a “brilliant” artist, announcing the project with, “NEWS!! I made an epic gay music video for one of the great epic gay jams — NIGHT SHIFT.”

“Night Shift” and “Yellowjackets” star Brown recently told The Gay Times, “I’m really proud to be a queer woman, I’m really proud to be a Black woman and I’m very proud to be a queer Black woman. The fact that queer people love the projects that I’m involved with makes me so happy. It’s fun. We’re fun. Gays are fun, you know? It’s been a whirlwind. It’s pretty crazy and funny how life works because I’ve been doing this for 10 years now, and out of nowhere, it just clicked…Nobody wants to watch straight people talk anymore! We’re getting there. We have a way to go but we are on the way, at least, and that’s exciting.”

As the first openly queer “Scream” franchise character, Brown added, “It means everything to me. It’s like we were saying earlier, it’s a bummer that things have taken as long as they have in this industry. To be one of the lucky few that gets to debut something and be the beginning of the wave is really exciting. We have all been met with such open arms, but to be a queer person our whole community is like, ‘Oh my god, finally!’ It’s so fun and I’m really grateful for all of the art and the messages and the support. I’m really proud to represent that and I hope that I do a good job.”

Check out the “Night Shift” music video below.

