What’s Coming to Disney+ in April 2023

"Journey to the Center of the Earth" ("Viaje al centro de la tierra") premieres April 5.

It seems like it’s always Star Wars season at Disney+, where “The Bad Batch” Season 2 concludes in March with “The Mandalorian” carrying viewers into April and “Young Jedi Adventures (shorts)” premiering later in the month on the animation slate.

But closer to home and further from that galaxy far, far away, Disney+ continues to churn out exciting original content for kids and teens, just like the TV channel and film studio that raised previous generations. April marks the premiere of “Journey to the Center of the Earth,” a Mexican adaptation of the Jules Verne novel. In a quest to learn more about his family, Diego (Sebastián García) joins with his friends and siblings and ends up uncovering another dimension — as well as formidable enemies who want to subdue the family and its secrets at any cost.

“Journey to the Center of the Earth” (“Viaje al centro de la tierra”) premieres April 5. For more on what’s coming to Disney+ in April, read on.

April 2

“The Ghost and Molly McGee” (Season 2, 5 episodes)

“Spring Shorts-Tacular with the Ghost and Molly McGee”

April 5

“The Crossover” (Season 1)

“Journey to the Center of the Earth” (Season 1 Premiere)

“Star Wars: The Mandalorian” (Season 3, Episode 6)

“Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown” (Season 1)

April 9

“The Owl House” (Season 3, Episode 3)

April 12

“Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet” (Season 11)

“It’s All Right!” (Season 1 premiere)

“Kiff” (Season 1, 5 episodes)

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” (Season 1, 5 episodes)

“Rennervations” (Season 1 premiere)

“Star Wars: The Mandalorian” (Season 3, Episode 7)

April 14

“Oswald the Lucky Rabbit”

April 19

Big City Greens (S3, 4 episodes)

“Hamster & Gretel” (S1, 4 episodes)

“PJ Masks: Power Heroes” (S1, 7 episodes)

“Star Wars: The Mandalorian” (Season 3, Episode 8)

April 22

“Secrets of the Elephants”

April 26

“Dino Ranch” (S2, 5 episodes)

“Going Fur Gold” (Season 1)

“Matildas: The World at Our Feet” (Season 1)

“Saturdays” (S1, 5 episodes)

“Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts)” (Season 1)

April 28

“Peter Pan & Wendy”

