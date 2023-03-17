What’s Coming to Hulu in April 2023

A "New Girl" move, "Bend It Like Beckham," "Section 8," and much more.

Even if you’ve signed up for every streaming service out there, it can feel monumental when a title moves from one to another. In April, Netflix mainstay “New Girl” moves to Hulu; still streaming, but not where fans are used to finding it — like rearranging the furniture in your apartment and waking up surprised every day that the couch is over there now.

But what’s important is that “New Girl” lives on, now joining Hulu’s own TV and movie library and originals from Freeform, FX, National Geographic, and more. Later in the month, Leila Gerstein’s “Saint X” — based on the novel by Alexis Schaitkin — premieres with three episodes, recounting the story of a young girl found dead during a family vacation and the sister piecing it together years later. Alycia Debnam-Carey, Josh Bonzie, West Duchovny, Jayden Elijah, Bre Francis, Kenlee Anaya Townsend, Betsy Brandt, and Michael Park star.

“Saint X” premieres April 26. Read on to see what else premieres on Hulu in April.

April 1

“Adam” (2009)

“American Psycho” (2000)

“Baby Mama” (2008)

“Bachelorette” (2012)

“Because Of Winn-Dixie” (2005)

“Bend It Like Beckham” (2003)

“Beverly Hills Ninja” (1997)

“Big Daddy” (1999)

“Blackthorn” (2011)

“Body At Brighton Rock” (2019)

“The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day” (2009)

“Boys On The Side” (1995)

“Breakin’ All The Rules” (2004)

“Bridesmaids” (2011)

“Brooklyn’s Finest” (2010)

“The Brothers” (2001)

“CHiPS” (2017)

“Copycat” (1995)

“Courage Under Fire” (1996)

“Date Night” (2010)

“Dear John” (2010)

“Despicable Me” (2010)

“Despicable Me 2” (2013)

“The Diary Of A Teenage Girl” (2015)

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days” (2012)

“Dredd” (2012)

“Elysium” (2013)

“Everybody Loves Somebody” (2017)

“The Fan” (1996)

“Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer” (2007)

“Father Of The Bride” (1991)

“Father Of The Bride Part II” (1995)

“The Forgotten” (2004)

“Glee the 3D Concert Movie” (2011)

“Haywire” (2012)

“High Fidelity” (2000)

“Hitman: Agent 47” (2015)

“The Interview” (2014)

“Joe Somebody” (2001)

“John Tucker Must Die” (2006)

“The Lady In The Van” (2016)

“Lincoln” (2012)

“Made In America” (1993)

“Made Of Honor” (2008)

“Mission To Mars” (2000)

“Moulin Rouge” (2001)

“Mr. Popper’s Penguins” (2011)

“Nanny McPhee” (2006)

“Nanny McPhee Returns” (2010)

“The Negotiator” (1998)

“Once” (2007)

“Prom Night” (2008)

“Revenge of the Nerds” (1984)

“Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise” (1987)

“Righteous Kill” (2008)

“Rise of the Planet of the Apes” (2011)

“Runaway Jury” (2003)

“Second Act” (2018)

“The Secret Life Of Bees” (2008)

“Shrek” (2001)

“Shrek 2” (2004)

“Think Like A Man” (2012)

“Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie” (2012)

“To The Wonder” (2012)

“We Own The Night” (2007)

April 3

“Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” (Two-Part Documentary Premiere)

April 4

“Escape From Planet Earth” (2013)

April 5

“The Good Mothers” (Complete Limited Series)

“The Pope: Answers” (Special Premiere)

“Reginald the Vampire” (Complete Season 1)

“Area21 Live on Planet Earth” (2023)

April 6

“DAVE” (Season 3 Premiere)

“The Last Stand” (2013)

April 7

“Tiny Beautiful Things” (Complete Limited Series)

“The New York Times Presents: The Legacy of J Dilla” (Premiere)

“Beast of Burden” (2018)

“The Honeymoon” (2022)

“Medieval” (2022)

“Mr. Right” (2015)

“The Program” (2015)

April 8

“13 Assassins” (2010)

“Jesus Camp” (2006)

“The Queen Of Versailles “(2012)

April 9

“War with Grandpa” (2020)

April 10

“The Weekend” (2019)

April 11

“Am I Being Unreasonable?” (Complete Season 1)

April 12

“34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards” (Special Premiere)

April 13

“Single Drunk Female” (Complete Season 2)

“Door Mouse” (2022)

“Flux Gourmet” (2022)

April 14

“The Offering” (2023)

“Section 8” (2022)

“She Will” (2021)

April 15

“Main Street” (2010)

“Serious Moonlight” (2009)

“Woman Thou Art Loosed” (2004)

“Zero Days” (2016)

April 17

“New Girl” (Complete Series)

April 18

“The Quake” (2018)

April 19

“Algiers, America” (Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere)

April 20

“Quasi” (2023)

“Joyride” (2022)

April 21

“Poker Face” (2022)

April 22

“Dear Mama” (Two-Episode Series Premiere) FX

April 26

“Saint X” (Three-Episode Series Premiere)

April 27

“There There” (2022)

April 28

“Clock” (2023)

“Banana Split” (2018)

“Paradise City” (2022)

April 30

“Black Nativity” (2013)

