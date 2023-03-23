Watch MTV Recreate a Faux ’90s News Alert on the Missing ‘Yellowjackets’ Plane Ahead of Season 2

It's been three months since the Yellowjackets soccer team vanished. How will they survive the winter in the Wilderness?

While the Yellowjackets soccer team forges in the Wilderness, MTV is on the case for their missing plane.

As part of a marketing campaign for “Yellowjackets” Season 2, MTV issued a vintage ’90s-inspired news bulletin alert featuring anchor Kurt Loder.

“Hi, I’m Kurt Loder with an MTV news brief. Today marks three months since the disappearance of the Wiskayok High Yellowjackets, the New Jersey girls soccer team whose plane — bound for the U.S. Championship in Seattle — seemingly vanished,” Loder says in the clip, with footage dated to October 1996 of the team playing.

“What happened to the plane and the team’s whereabouts are still unknown. If you have any information about the missing plane, log on from your computer to the web address below,” Loder continued. “Coming up, could it be the start of a worldwide pandemic? Put down that cheeseburger: Mad Cow disease is reportedly spreading to humans. Later we’ll catch up with Grammy winner Alanis Morissette fresh off her Jagged Little Pill tour.”

The clip was shared on Twitter with the caption, “It’s been months since the #Yellowjackets went missing. Here’s @Kurt_Loder from @MTVNEWS with the latest on search efforts.”

Fans are directed to the website www.wherearetheyellowjackets.com, which is designed with early internet aesthetics. “The plane carrying the Wiskayok High Yellowjackets soccer team seemingly vanished — along with everyone aboard — and the emergency transmitter’s signal has been lost,” the site states. “Search efforts continue as winter sets in and millions are hoping for the Yellowjackets’ safe return.”

Once users click on the button to submit information, they are brought to a page with the mysterious Antler Queen symbol from the thriller Showtime series. “Sorry! Looks like you’re lost in the digital Wilderness!” the page reads. “Maybe click back to the Home Page and try another Web Page, and thanks for surfing with us!”

The second installment of the viral series debuts March 24. IndieWire’s Ben Travers called the series “wickedly clever,” with Season 2 placing the core cast of characters — played by Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis — in “quite the quandary: How much do they have to change, in order to live a healthy and lengthy life? But that’s balanced against how much they want to change.”

Series co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson already announced that the writing process for Season 3 will kick off in April 2023.

For all the details on “Yellowjackets,” click here.

