‘Yellowjackets’ Cast Teases Season 2 at SXSW: ‘You Should Be Worried’

Cast members were in attendance at Showtime's "Yellowjackets" activation at South by Southwest on March 10 and spoke with IndieWire about what's ahead.

“Yellowjackets” Season 2 is mere weeks away, and the hype is palpable — especially among the cast.

Cast members Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Steven Kreuger, and Kevin Alves were in attendance at Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” activation at South by Southwest on March 10, where they shared a few tantalizing hints and teasers about the highly-anticipated sophomore season.

“No one online got it right is all I’m gonna say,” Cypress said to IndieWire during a preview of the activation. “You guys don’t even know what’s coming. You should be worried.”

Without spoiling anything, the actors offered ominous words to describe the upcoming episodes, including “brutal,” “heartbreaking,” “terrifying,” and “chaos” (Alves rightfully added “cold” and “hungry”).

“We doubled down on being the craziest show on television,” Kreuger said.

None of the characters in “Yellowjackets” are ostensibly having a good time (Nélisse used the word “trauma” as one of her descriptors), but the cast enjoyed watching each other bite into fresh material — like Eaton and Simone Kessell as Lottie, who has a bigger role this season. The trailer shows young Lottie screaming and being apparently electrocuted, while her older self appears to be leading a cult and has literal blood on her hands.

“Lottie’s dealing with a lot of complex issues and this idea of the power dynamic that’s happening in the group,” said Alves. “It was really exciting to watch the end of this first season leading into this whole new world we have.”

Eaton herself said she was excited about young Shauna’s journey (Nélisse), while Cypress hinted that adult Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) is in a bit of a pinch too while trying to evade murder charges. Not much was said about Misty’s journey (other than that every cast member would love to play her), but the team clearly adores the character brought so vividly to life by Hanratty and Christina Ricci.

“You hate her but in a good way,” Nélisse said. “It’s hard to have a villain that you love.”

Misty’s villainy notwithstanding — who should we be worried about this season? The answer was almost unanimously “everyone” — except from Nélisse and Kreuger, interviewed together, who worry about Kreuger’s Coach Scott.

“He doesn’t say much and he looks so innocent, but he’s plotting,” said Nélisse.

Kreuger was straightforward: “Look out,” he said. “Kill and be killed.”

“Yellowjackets” Season 2 premieres March 24 on Showtime Anytime and March 26 on Showtime.

