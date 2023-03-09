‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Trailer: Melanie Lynskey Covers Her Tracks as the Antler Queen Reigns Supreme

Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, and Tawny Cypress are bracing to confront adult Lottie (Simone Kessell) in the haunting new season.

“Yellowjackets” fans won’t be hungry much longer.

The second season of the Emmy-nominated Showtime series officially debuts March 24, with the latest teaser revealing just how much deeper the conspiracy behind the mysterious survival of the New Jersey high school soccer team goes. Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, and Christina Ricci are back in the lead roles, along with new series regulars Simone Kessell and Lauren Ambrose who are playing the adult versions of Lottie and Van, respectively.

Sophie Nelisse, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, and Jasmin Savoy Brown return as the core group of teens. Elijah Wood, Jason Ritter, François Arnaud, and Nicole Maines also join the cast for Season 2.

“Yellowjackets” follows a split storyline between a New Jersey high school soccer team that crashes into a mysterious forest on the way to a national championship game. As the girls try to forage for food to survive, a surprise pregnancy and the chill of winter make for interesting cravings…with a taste for human flesh. The series cuts back and forth to present day, where a select group of survivors grapple with their secret of what really happened 25 years prior coming to light. The series is already renewed for a third season.

“We’ve been calling Season 2, ‘The Winter of Their Discontent,’” showrunner Ashley Lyle previously revealed, citing John Steinbeck’s novel of the same name inspired by a line from William Shakespeare’s “Richard III.” Co-showrunner Bart Nickerson revealed to IndieWire that the original pitch for the series was “like ‘The Sopranos’ meets ‘Dazed and Confused,’” with Lyle adding “I think we also said it would be what would happen if the kids from ‘Dazed and Confused’ became the Donner party.”

As for Season 2, Lyle said, “You’re always trying to beat your original idea. Certain things have changed. Certain things did stay the same. You have to leave room for things to change or things to get better. We always try to stay flexible.”

Actress Ricci told Entertainment Tonight that the “first couple scripts had the entire cast gasping” on set. “So it’s even wilder: more crazy, more shocking, and really compelling and fun,” the “Wednesday” star added.

“Yellowjackets” Season 2 premieres March 24 for Showtime subscribers and debuts on the network March 26.

