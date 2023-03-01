‘You Must Remember This’ Unveils New Season Unzipping Steamy ’90s Erotic Films

Karina Longworth will dive into "Wild Things," "Pretty Woman," and more in a season tied to David Lynch, Harvey Weinstein, Sharon Stone, and Britney Spears.

Karina Longworth is traveling back in time yet again, as the podcaster and film historian to take on everyone from Britney Spears to Harvey Weinstein in the latest installment of her “You Must Remember This.”

The new season of the acclaimed podcast boasts an extended 21 episodes tied to the “Erotic ’90s” of Hollywood. The season debuts March 28. Host and creator Longworth writes and produces the podcast, now centered on sex in film and TV during the 1990s, with new episodes streaming every Tuesday.

For this season, Longworth has partnered with The American Cinematheque, who will program weekly screenings on Tuesday nights at the Los Feliz 3 in Los Angeles of a select film highlighted on the podcast. The series will kick off with a screening of Philip Kaufman’s “Henry and June” in 35mm on March 28 and the Julia Roberts vehicle “Sleeping with the Enemy” on April 4.

“We had some incredible screenings of the films of ‘Erotic ’80s’ in 2022, and I’m so excited to collaborate again with the Cinematheque to do an even broader series connected to ‘Erotic ’90s’ in 2023,” Longworth said in a press statement. “It’s going to be such a treat to be able to see, and reevaluate, films like ‘Impulse,’ ‘Single White Female,’ and ‘Wild Things’ on the big screen.”

Per the official “You Must Remember This” season synopsis: In the 1980s and 1990s, Hollywood movies explored the sexual lives, mores and fantasies of adults with degrees of candor, realism and imagination not seen before or since. While her “Erotic ’80s” episodes covered the theme one year at a time, the super-sized “Erotic ’90s” breaks down themes from Lolitas and sex symbols to gender politics and more.

The first episode will serve as a prologue discussing the disastrous rollout of NC-17 and the evolving state of both porn and feminism at the dawn of the ’90s, with topics including David Lynch, Harvey Weinstein, “pro-porn” feminism, “the new morality,” video stores, Magic Johnson, date rape, and much more.

Later episodes will explore films like “Pretty Woman,” “Thelma and Louise,” “Fatal Attraction,” “Single White Female,” “Showgirls,” and “Wild Things,” as well as iconic figures such as Madonna, Sharon Stone, and Britney Spears.

“I grew up in the ’80s and ’90s and I was definitely indoctrinated [into thinking] that feminists hate sex and did not know or hear of anything different or any different type of feminist until probably the early aughts, really. That’s how prevalent this idea was that feminists hate sex,” Longworth told IndieWire as she was preparing to roll out her “Erotic ’80s” series.

Longworth continued, “Once you realize that things are more nuanced than that, you think that this ‘feminist hates sex’ [idea] is fake news, but this research made me aware of the fact that there were feminists who were saying that all heterosexual sex is equivalent to rape, and that was an influential argument when it came to censorship. It’s going to be sort of a theme throughout the season, the ratings board and these sort of shifting ideas of what ratings mean and what is considered acceptable for a mainstream Hollywood movie.”

“You Must Remember This” debuted in April 2014 and won the 2021 iHeartRadio Podcast Award in the TV & Film category. Longworth began her career as a film journalist as the co-founder of the pioneering film blog Cinematical, going on to serve as the film editor and critic at LA Weekly. She is the author of books on George Lucas, Al Pacino, and Meryl Streep, with her latest book, “Seduction: Sex, Lies and Stardom in Howard Hughes’s Hollywood” released by Custom House in November 2018. In 2021, Karina co-wrote, co-hosted and co-produced “Love is a Crime,” a limited podcast series for Vanity Fair.

“You Must Remember This” is presented in partnership with Cadence13 Studios, an Audacy studio.

