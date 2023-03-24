‘You’ Renewed for Fifth and Final Season

Sera Gamble, the showrunner for the show's first four seasons, is departing its final outing to work on other projects.

Joe Goldberg’s long, horrific reign of terror is finally coming to an end. Less than a month after the conclusion of its fourth season, “You” has been renewed for a fifth season at Netflix, which will be its last.

In addition, the Penn Badgley-led thriller will be under new management for its final outing; Sera Gamble, who served as showrunner for the show’s first four seasons, will depart the series. According to Netflix, Gamble is leaving to work on other projects. In her place, show writers and executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo will serve as co-showrunners.

“We are so incredibly grateful to Netflix and Sera and everyone that has been a part of this show from the beginning. Sera is the most brilliant writer and partner and she will remain a key part of the ‘You’ family as an executive producer,” Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, who co-developed “You” for television, said in a statement. “We intend to bring her every idea we can from our company for years to come. Ever since our friends at Alloy shared Caroline Kepnes’ fantastic book we have always conceived it as a five season journey. We are excited to continue our relationship with Mike and Justin as they take over the reins as co-showrunners and prepare to bring Joe Goldberg home.”

“Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun,” Gamble said in a statement. “And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgely. I’m proud of what we’ve all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I’m excited to watch and support the You team as they bring Joe Goldberg’s journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion.”

Based on the book series by Caroline Kepnes, “You” stars Badgley as Joe, a seemingly normal bookstore manager with a twisted view of romance as he develops intense, possessive obssessions with various women. Badgley is the only constant cast member of the series, as Joe constantly moves locations each season to escape his various crimes; Season 4 also starred Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Ed Speleers, and Lukas Gage.

Season 1 of “You” debuted September 2018 as a Lifetime original series, receiving little fanfare. Lifetime passed on a second season shortly afterward, and Netflix acquired the series and added it to their platform in December that year, where it became a word-of-mouth sleeper hit. Following “You’s” streaming second wind, Netflix produced two additional seasons of the program, premiering in 2019 and 2021. The fourth season, which premiered in February, was split into two parts, with the second half debuting on March 9.

In an interview with IndieWire, Badgley previously hinted that Season 5 of “You” would likely be the show’s last, saying that the creators of the show planned for the series to conclude then.

“I know the creators of the show always had this next season in mind as its last, should there be another one,” Badgley told IndieWire. “And then it will probably be a spectacular resolution because it feels to me like something is in the works by the very end of this season.”

Gamble, Berlanti, Schechter, Foley, and Lo executive produce “You” with Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, John Scott, Neil Reynolds, and Lee Toland Krieger. The series is a production of Warner Bros. Television.

