Zachary Levi Acknowledges That Many Zack Snyder Fans Wanted ‘Shazam 2’ to Fail: ‘Sad, but True’

Zachary Levi is addressing the “sad but true” reality about the box office bomb of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.”

The DCU sequel film underperformed at the box office, and Levi took to Twitter to discuss the film with fans. One Twitter user responded to Levi, “I’ve liked you since ‘Chuck’ and its unfortunate the disappointment of the box office of ‘Shazam 2.’ But I don’t think Snyder fans should take the blame, after all they’re a minority, right? I think too many chefs on the kitchen for WB. You & David are cool guys.”

Levi responded, “Hmmm. Where did you get the idea that I’m blaming the Snyder fans?”

Another fan wrote, “But there is no denying that at the moment there are many Snyder fans who are happy for the failure of your film and many of them wish that everything that is to come fails just for not continuing with the films of their director.”

Levi replied, “This is also true. Sad, but true. How much that actually affects the box office is anyone’s guess. But I think the biggest issue we’re having is marketing. This is a perfect family movie, and yet a lot of families aren’t aware of that. Which is just a shame.”

Levi also clarified about Snyder fans, writing, “I have no issue with Snyder fans. Heck, I’ve been to nearly all his movies myself. My issue is with anyone who wishes to destroy something, simply because it’s not what they want. That comes from hate, not love.”

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” has the lowest critic score, with director David F. Sandberg tweeting, “On Rotten Tomatoes I just got my lowest critic score and my highest audience score on the same film. I wasn’t expecting a repeat of the first movie critically but I was still a little surprised because I think it’s a good film. Oh well…After six years of Shazam I’m definitely done with superheroes for now.”

He added, “One thing I’ve really been looking forward to is disconnecting from the superhero discourse online. A lot of that stresses me out so much and it will be nice not having to think about that anymore.”

“Shazam” actress Rachel Zegler also defended the film on social media.

“Hey our film is actually really good! but mostly i just absolutely loved making it and the people i met whilst doing so :) go see it! give it a chance. we have an 85 percent audience score for a reason,” Zegler tweeted. “Some people out there and just being… senselessly mean. and it’s unnecessary. and i know, i know, ‘if you can’t handle the heat…’ and all that nonsense, and you’re right. but our film is actually very good. it’s just cool to hate on fun nowadays. that’s OK. we’re good.”

The rabid Snyder fandom led to Warner Bros. releasing “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” better known as the #SnyderCut, of the DCU film. “The Suicide Squad” was allegedly review-bombed by Snyder Cut fans, with director James Gunn (who is now the DC Studios head) noting at the time that “most Snyder Cut fans have been supportive, it’s only a few who feel it’s worthwhile spending their time doing stuff like this.”

Former WarnerMedia CEO Ann Sarnoff stated in March 2021 that the studio was “not tolerating” any Snyder Cut toxic fandom. “That behavior is reprehensible no matter what franchise you’re talking about or what business you’re talking about. It’s completely unacceptable,” Sarnoff said at the time. “I’m very disappointed in the fans that have chosen to go to that negative place with regard to DC, with regard to some of our executives. It’s just disappointing because we want this to be a safe place to be.”

