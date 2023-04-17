Marie Amachoukeli’s ‘Ama Gloria’ Opens 2023 Cannes Critics Week: Full Lineup Here

Audrey Diwan ("Happening") will preside over the jury.

The 2023 Cannes Critics Week lineup has officially been unveiled.

Hot off of the world premiere of first-time filmmaker Charlotte Wells’ Oscar-nominated “Aftersun,” this year’s Critics Week marks seven highly-anticipated feature debuts from directors like Amanda Nell (“Tiger Stripes”) and Jason Yu (“Jam”).

The lineup kicks off with opening night film “Ama Gloria,” directed by French filmmaker Marie Amachoukeli, who previously won Cannes’ Camera d’Or for 2014’s “Party Girl” which Amachoukeli co-directed with Claire Burger and Samuel Theis. (Critics Week allows for both first and second films in its lineup.) “Ama Gloria” centers on six-year-old girl Cléo who copes with her nanny Gloria leaving to return to Cape Verde.

The closing night film is Erwan le Duc’s “La fille de son père,” billed as a “bittersweet comedy about paternity and filiation with a poetic and off-beat angle.” Le Duc previously helmed “Perdrix”; Nahuel Perez Biscayart and Céleste Brunnquell star as father and daughter.

The Cannes Critics Week runs parallel to the Cannes Film Festival with an emphasis on first and second features. The lineup boasts 11 films, seven being feature debuts. Six films are directed by women. The 62nd Critics Week is overseen by artistic director Ava Cahen, with “Happening” helmer Audrey Diwan leading the jury. The jury consists of Portugese cinematographer Rui Poças (“Tabu,” “Zama”), German actor, choreographer, and dancer Franz Rogowski (“A Hidden Life”), Indian journalist, curator, and Berlinale programming advisor Meenakshi Shedde, and Sundance programming director Kim Yutani.

Additional titles debuting at 2023 Critics Week include Malaysian director Amanda Nell’s feature debut “Tiger Stripes,” a coming-of-age film about teenage girls rebelling in Malaysia. Queer abortion drama “Levante,” directed Lillah Halla, confronts sexism in Brazil as an athlete tries to terminate an unwanted pregnancy that threatens her career.

Bong Joon-ho’s former assistant Jason Yu additionally celebrates his feature debut with horror-comedy “Jam” about a couple who welcome their first child.

Special screening presentations for 2023 Critics Week include Stéphan Castang’s “Vincent doit mourir” starring Karim Leklou and Vimala Pons, and sex comedy “Le Syndrome des amours passées,” co-directed by Lucie Debay and Lazare Gousseau.

See the full 2023 Cannes Critics Week lineup below. Click here for the full Cannes lineup.

Competition

“Levante,” Lillah Halla

“Il pleut dans la maison,” Paloma Sermon-Daï

“Inshallah Walad,” Amjad Al Rasheed

“Jam,” Jason Yu

“Lost Country,” Vladimir Perisič

“Le ravissement,” Iris Kaltenbäck

“Tiger Stripes,” Amanda Nell Eu

Opening Film

“Ama Gloria,” Marie Amachoukeli

Film de Clôture

“La fille de son père” (No Love Lost), Erwan le Duc

Special screenings

“Vincent doit mourir,” Stéphan Castang

“Le syndrome des amours passées,” Ann Sirot, Raphaël Balboni

