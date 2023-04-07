Movies Shot on Film 2023 Preview: From ‘Oppenheimer’ to ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ and ‘Maestro’

There's also Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City" and "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar," and Yorgos Lanthimos’ "Poor Things."

This is turning into a banner year for movies shot on Kodak film, led by such Oscar hopefuls as Christopher Nolan’s IMAX’d “Oppenheimer” biopic, Martin Scorsese’s first Western, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein biopic, “Maestro,” Wes Anderson’s latest, “Asteroid City,” and Yorgos Lanthimos’ subversive “Frankenstein” re-imagining “Poor Things.”

And those are just the prestige films.

There are many more indies shot on film this year, many of which premiered at Sundance and SXSW. All told, there look to be some 40 Kodak film releases in 2023, with another two dozen in post-production. That’s a substantial increase from the two dozen in 2022. Here’s a look at the movies shot on film in 2023. This list will be updated as more films and release dates are announced.

“Knock at the Cabin” (Universal, February 3)



M. Night Shyamalan’s supernatural thriller (shot by Jarin Blaschke and Lowell A. Meyer in 35mm) tracks a family of three being menaced by a band of strangers who swear one of them must die in order to save an increasingly apocalyptic world.

“Sharper” (Apple TV+, A24, February 10)

A con artist takes on Manhattan billionaires in this thriller directed by Emmy winner Benjamin Caron (“Andor,” “The Crown”). It stars Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, John Lithgow, Justice Smith, and Briana Middleton and was shot in 35mm by Charlotte Bruus Christensen (“A Quiet Place”).

“Creed III” (MGM, March 3)

Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut with the boxing franchise, shot minimally in 35mm by Kramer Morgenthau.

“Past Lives” (A24, June 2)

Korean-Canadian playwright Celine Song (“Endings”) makes her directorial film debut with this drama that premiered at Sundance. It’s about two childhood friends from South Korea (Greta Lee and Teo Yoo) who get separated and reunite two decades later in New York City. Shot in 35mm by Shabier Kirchner (“Lover’s Rock”).

“Asteroid City” (Focus Features, June 16)

Anderson tackles UFOs, aliens, and strange encounters in a 1955 desert town during the annual “Junior Stargazer and Space Cadet” convention in his 11th film. His latest ensemble cast includes favorites Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Willem Dafoe, Jeff Goldblum, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber, Fisher Stevens, Rupert Friend, Tony Revolori, Jarvis Cocker, and Steve Park, along with newcomers Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Hong Chau, Steve Carell, Maya Hawke, Matt Dillon, and Sophia Lillis. Anderson’s go-to cinematographer Robert Yeoman shot the film in 35mm to get a very green and orange Kodachrome look for the director’s preferred symmetrical and tableaux-like compositions.

“Blue Jean” (Magnolia Pictures, June 9)

A British drama directed by Georgia Oakley about a closeted PE teacher (Rosy McEwen) who’s pushed to the brink when a new student (Lucy Halliday) threatens to out her. Shot in 16mm by Victor Seguin.

“Oppenheimer” (Universal, July 21)

Nolan makes his first historical biopic about eccentric scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), who oversaw the Manhattan Project, leading to the development of the atomic bomb. In many respects, this marks a return to the structural and tonal shifts that defined his breakout hit “Memento,” only in large format. That means playing with both time and color to help convey the subjectivity of Oppenheimer’s troubled state of mind.

The director re-teams with cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema — the master of large format — who shoots in both 65mm and 35mm. In addition to Nolan’s usual use of 65mm color negative film in 5 perf and IMAX formats, Kodak finished black-and-white 5222 product in 65mm format for the first time in history. It was a large undertaking and required a partnership between Kodak/FotoKem/IMAX and Panavision to support the 65mm black-and-white workflow. Also, per Nolan’s penchant for shooting in-camera, the big recreation of the Trinity test (the first atomic weapon detonation at Los Alamos) was done without the assistance of CG VFX.

“Heart of Stone” (Netflix, August 11)

Tom Harper (“The Aeronauts,” “Peaky Blinders”) directs this spy thriller starring Gal Gadot, shot in 35mm by George Steel (“The Aeronauts”).

“White Bird: A Wonder Story” (Lionsgate, August 18)

Marc Forster directs a prequel to “Wonder,” based on the graphic novel, with Helen Mirren’s grandmother as a young Jewish girl (played by Ariella Glaser) in hiding in Nazi-occupied France during World War II. Shot in 35mm by Koenigswieser.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple TV+, Paramount Pictures, October 6)

Scorsese’s historical drama is based on the nonfiction book by David Grann, which uncovers the shocking serial murders of Osage tribal landowners in Oklahoma in the 1920s after the discovery of oil on their property. Leonardo DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart, the weak-willed nephew of William Hale (Robert De Niro), a local businessman who wants the Osage oil rights. The cast also includes Jesse Plemons as federal investigator Tom White, Lily Gladstone as Burkhart’s Osage wife, Mollie, and Oscar winner Brendan Fraser as lawyer WS Hamilton. Shot in 35 mm (with slight digital capture) by go-to cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto.

Sundance 2023 Premieres Currently Without Release Dates

These films are likely to hit theaters later this year.

“All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt” (A24, fall)

Raven Jackson directs a decades-spanning exploration of a woman’s life in Mississippi. It premiered at Sundance and was produced by Barry Jenkins and shot in 35mm by Jomo Fray (“Port Authority”).

“Divinity” (TBA)

This sci-fi thriller directed by Eddie Alcazar and produced by Steven Soderbergh (which premiered at Sundance) is about a miracle drug called “Divinity” with a sinister side effect, leading two mysterious alien brothers to land on Earth in an effort to save the planet. Shot in 16mm by Danny Hiele (“W.”).

“Earth Mama” (A24, fall)

Savanah Leaf directs a drama about a pregnant, single mother (Tia Nomore) who embraces her Bay Area community in her time of need. Shot in 16mm by Jody Lee Lipes.

“Fairyland” (TBA)

A coming-of-age drama, directed by Andrew Durham, about a girl growing up in the ’70s and ’80s with her gay dad in San Francisco. Shot in 16mm (hybrid) by Greta Zozula (“The Half of It”).

“Jamojaya” (TBA)

Justin Chon (“Blue Bayou”) directs this drama about an aspiring Indonesian rapper (Brian Imanuel). It premiered at Sundance and is shot in 35mm by Ante Cheng (“Blue Bayou”).

“Last Things” (Pythagorasfilm, fall)

A documentary from artist-director Deborah Stratman (“Optimism”), it’s about evolution and extinction from the point of view of rocks. A 16mm digital transfer.

2023 SXSW Premieres Without Release Dates

These films are likely to hit theaters later this year.

“Americana” (TBA)

Directed by Tony Tost, this Western crime thriller premiered at SXSW and revolves around the spiritual power of a rare Lakota Ghost shirt, which protects the wearer against bullets. Shot in 35mm by Katelin Arizmendi 35mm.

“Deadland” (TBA)

The heightened thriller directed by editor Lance Larson concerns a West Texas U.S. border patrol agent (Roberto Urbina) who keeps apprehending a ghost. It premiered at SXSW and was shot in 16mm by Jas Shelton.

Other Films Currently Without Release Dates

“Alma & Oskar” (Picture Tree International, fall)

Dieter Berner directs the stormy romance between pianist/composer Alma Mahler (Emily Cox) and painter Oskar Kokoschka shortly after the passing of her husband, genius composer Gustav Mahler. Shot in 35mm by Jakub Bejnarowicz.

“Astrakan” (TBA)

This French coming-of-age drama directed by David Depesseville and shot in 16mm by Simon Beaufils is about a traumatized orphan (Mirko Giannini) trying to adjust to a new life with a rural foster family.

“Cuckoo” (TBA)

A German thriller directed by Tilman Singer and starring “Euphoria” breakout Hunter Schafer, who is chased by a mysterious woman in an alpine resort, where she uncovers a conspiracy. Shot in 35mm by Paul Faltz.

“Dark My Light” (TBA)

Neal Dhand and Bobby Marinelli direct this thriller about an investigation into a serial killer in a sleepy beach town. Shot in 16mm by Charles Ackley Anderson.

“Handling of the Undead” (Neon, fall)

Documentary filmmaker Thea Hvistendahl (Adjø Montebello) directs this horror film that reunites “The Worst Person in the World” co-stars Renate Reinsve and Anders Danielsen Lie. Shot in 35mm by Paal Ulvik Rokseth (“22 July”), it’s about a collective migraine that spreads across an Oslo town as a result of a strange electric field.

“Jeanne Du Barry” (Netflix, fall)

Premiering at Cannes, Johnny Depp stars as Louis XV in the French biopic directed by and co-starring Maïwenn (“Mon Roi”) as his last official mistress. Shot in 35mm by Laurent Dailland (“Aline”).

“Lucca Mortis” (TBA)

Peter Greenaway directs and Morgan Freeman produces and stars as a writer who takes a sabbatical and travels with his family to Lucca, Italy, to trace his ancestral roots and clean up the loose ends in his life. Shot in 16mm by Reinier van Brummelen (“Eisenstein in Guanajuato”).

“L’ultima note di amore” (TBA)

The Italian crime thriller, directed by Andrea Di Stefano, stars Pierfrancesco Favino as a retiring police lieutenant who is called to the crime scene to investigate his best friend and long-time partner. Shot in 35mm by Guido Michelotti (“Nevia”).

“Maestro” (Netflix, fall)

Cooper was originally hired by Steven Spielberg to play the legendary conductor-composer Bernstein, but after screening “A Star Is Born,” Spielberg insisted that Cooper replace him as director. That’s saying a lot about Cooper’s passion for music and affinity for the inner workings of the musical world as both actor and director. It will be a greater test of his abilities both in front of and behind the camera, and Cooper wisely reunited with cinematographer Matthew Libatique to go on the visual journey with him. However, this time they chose 35mm, which has long been the format of choice for Libatique’s collaboration with Darren Aronofsky.

“The Maiden” (TBA)

Graham Foy makes his directorial feature debut with this Canadian drama about a group of teenagers who have a supernatural experience while exploring a ravine. Shot in 16mm by Kelly Jeffrey (“Materna”).

“Miranda’s Victim” (TBA)

Michelle Danner (“Bad Impulse”) directs the historical crime drama about Trish Weir (Abigail Breslin), who was kidnapped and raped in 1963 by Ernesto Miranda (Sebastian Quinn), and depicts the origin of the landmark Miranda rights warning. Co-stars Luke Wilson, Andy Garcia, and Donald Sutherland. Shot in 35mm by Pierluigi Malavasi (“Ghost House”).

“Occupied City” (A24, fall)

Steve McQueen (“12 Years a Slave”) directs this documentary about Amsterdam under Nazi occupation during World War II. It’s based on the illustrated book “Atlas of An Occupied City: Amsterdam 1940-1945,” written by McQueen’s wife, Bianca Stigter, the Dutch cultural critic who directed the doc “Three Minutes – A Lengthening.” Shot in 35mm by Lennert Hillege (“The Forgotten Battle), the film will explore present-day Amsterdam by tracing a hidden past and darker history.

“Le Parfum Vert” (TBA)

Nicolas Parisers (“Alice and the Mayor”) directs a thriller about a member of an acting troupe who dies on stage and a connection to the mysterious Green Perfume. Shot in 35mm by Sebastien Buchmann (“The Passengers of the Night”).

“The Plough” (TBA)

French auteur Philippe Garrel (“La Cicatrice Intérieure”) directs a semi-autobiographical family drama of puppeteers starring his three children: Louis, Esther, and Lena Garrel. Shot in 35mm by the great Swiss cinematographer Renato Berta (“Au revoir les enfants”).

“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures, fall)

Lanthimos follows up “The Favourite” with another disruptive period drama (based on the novel by Alasdair Gray), which replaces the traditional Frankenstein monster with liberated feminist Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), brought back to life by eccentric scientist Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe) in search of the perfect companion. Oscar-nominated cinematographer Robbie Ryan (“The Favourite”) is back shooting 35mm for the film-loving director for this R-rated, post-modern takedown of Victoriana.

“Red One” (Amazon Studios, fall)

Jake Kasdan (“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”) reunites with Dwayne Johnson for this Christmas-themed action comedy that co-stars Chris Evans as Johnson’s partner and J.K. Simmons as a shopping mall Santa. Shot in 35mm by cinematographer Dan Mindel (“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” “The Force Awakens”).

“Silent Roar” (TBA)

Johnny Barrington makes his feature directorial debut with this Scottish coming-of-age drama about a young surfer (Louis McCartney). Shot in 16mm by Ruben Woodin Dechamps (“The Reason I Jump”).

“Sisi & I” (TBA)

The legendary Empress Elisabeth of Austria gets another historical black comedy after last year’s “Corsage.” Here she’s played by Susanne Wolff opposite Sandra Hüller as her lady-in-waiting, the Hungarian Countess Irma Sztáray. Frauke Finsterwalder (“Finsterworld”) directs, and it’s shot in 16mm by Thomas Kiennast (“Chess Story”).

“Tin Soldier” (TBA)

Brad Furman (“The Lincoln Lawyer”) directs this action-adventure starring Jamie Foxx as the cult-like Bokushi, who offers a program for displaced U.S. combat vets and has amassed an arsenal of weapons. This attracts the attention of Robert De Niro’s military specialist, who recruits a team to take down Bokushi. Shot in 16mm (hybrid) by Tim Maurice-Jones (“Kick-Ass”).

“Winter Boy” (TBA)

The French drama, directed by Christophe Honoré (“Guermantes”), concerns a gay teenager (Paul Kircher) coping with the sudden death of his father. Shot in 35mm by Remy Chevrin (“Guermantes”).

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” (Netflix, fall)

Wes Anderson double-dips with Yeoman for this Roald Dahl adaptation (his second after “Fantastic Mr. Fox”), but this time they shoot in 16mm. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character, a wealthy gambler who masters the ability to see through cards and predict the winning numbers at roulette. It co-stars Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, Rupert Friend, and Richard Ayoade.

“Yamabuki” (TBA)

Interconnecting stories in the small rural Japanese town of Maniwa reveal how silent protests can blossom into community action. Juichiro Yamasaki (“The Sound of Light”) directs, and his go-to cinematographer, Kenta Tawara, shoots in 16mm.

