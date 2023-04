Tribeca Shorts Lineup Includes Alden Ehrenreich Directorial Debut, Plus Tom Holland and Troy Kotsur Films

"House of the Dragon" breakout Emma D'Arcy meanwhile stars in Alex Lawther's relationship drama "For People in Trouble."

The 2023 Tribeca short films lineup has been unveiled and features a slew of talent.

Ranging from short narrative, documentary, and animated films, as well as music videos, the 2023 shorts lineup includes 76 total selections, with 62 shorts in competition, eight music videos, and six special screening shorts, from 91 filmmakers across 25 countries. There will also be 48 world premieres, three international premieres, two North American premieres, one U.S. premiere, and 22 New York premieres.

The lineup’s four categories — narrative shorts, documentary shorts, animated shorts, and music videos — are curated across 12 thematic programs highlighting love, family relationships, LGBTQ+ stories, “Expressions of Black Freedom,” Latin America, resilience, and more.

Presented by OKX, the 2023 Tribeca Festival takes place June 7 through 18. This year’s festival had a record-breaking 8,096 total submissions.

Programming highlights include “Last Call,” which is about a desperate mother needing to reconnect with her son, played by Tom Holland. The short is directed by his brother, Harry Holland. Alden Ehrenreich makes his directorial debut with “Shadow Brother Sunday” about a down-on-his-luck musician returning home on the day of his younger brother’s movie premiere to steal his computer and sell it to the paparazzi.

Best Actor winner and “CODA” star Troy Kotsur also explores his own real-life family ties with documentary short “To My Father,” which offers an intimate glimpse into his relationship with his dad and how a tragic accident shaped his life and career. Sean Schiavolin directs.

“House of the Dragon” breakout Emma D’Arcy leads “For People in Trouble,” a relationship drama set against the backdrop of impending societal collapse, written and directed by Alex Lawther. Jillian Mercado plays an international fashion model in rom-com “My Eyes Are Up Here” who is on a mission to get the morning-after pill.

Misty Copeland’s “Flower” has its world premiere as part of a special event at Spring Studios. “Flower” is a poignant take on community, belonging, and intergenerational equity, directed by Lauren Finerman, in which Copeland stars and serves as producer. This film also marks the return to performance for Copeland after a multi-year hiatus. Following the screening, the premiere event will feature live performances by Copeland’s co-star Babatunji Johnson and a group of NYC hip-hop dancers choreographed by the legendary choreographers Rich + Tone Talauega, who also worked on the film, and a Q&A with Copeland and the filmmakers.

Recipients of the Tribeca Festival awards for Best Narrative Short, Best Documentary Short, and Best Animated Short qualify for consideration in the Academy Awards’ Short Films category.

NARRATIVE SHORTS

Angelo, (Bolivia) – New York Premiere. Directed and written by Alex Plumb.

Bellybutton, (United States) – New York Premiere. Directed and written by Hilary Eden.

Blackwool, (Scotland) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Eubha Akilada.

Blood, (Australia) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Vathana Suganya Suppiah.

Brenda and Billy (and the Pothos Plant), (United States) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Dave Solomon.

Burrow, (United States) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Leaf Lieber.

Cuarto de Hora, (France, Chile) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Nemo Arancibia.

Daddy Issues, (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Matt Campanella and Stephanie Chloé Hepner. Written by Matt Campanella.

Dead Cat, (Canada) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Annie-Claude Caron and Danick Audet.

Ecstasy, (Mexico, United States) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Carolina Costa.

Everybody Dies…Sometimes, (United Kingdom) – International Premiere. Directed and written by Charlotte Hamblin.

Fairytales, (Mexico) – World Premiere. Directed by Daniela Soria. Written by Daniela Soria and Mar Flores.

Feliz Navidad, (Italy) – International Premiere. Directed and written by Greta Scarano.

Ferns, (Chile) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Paz Ramírez.

Fish Out of Water, (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Francesca Scorsese. Written by Francesca Scorsese, Megan LuLu Taylor, Savannah Braswell.

Flower, (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Lauren Finerman.

For people in trouble, (United Kingdom) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Alex Lawther.

A Fox In The Night, (United Kingdom) – New York Premiere. Directed and written by Keeran Anwar Blessie.

Hafekasi, (Australia) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Annelise Hickey.

HEARTBEAT, (Switzerland) – North American Premiere. Directed by Michèle Flury. Written by Michèle Flury and Martha Benedict.

Il Fait Beau, (Netherlands) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Leonardo Cariglino.

In Passing, (United States) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Hillia Aho.

Konpa, (United States) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Al’Ikens Plancher.

The K-Town Killer, (United States) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Healin Kweon and Vahan Bedelian.

Last Call, (United Kingdom) – World Premiere. Directed by Harry Holland.

Let Liv, (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Erica Rose. Written by Olivia Levine.

Mars, (United Kingdom) – North American Premiere. Directed by Abel Rubinstein. Written by Chris Bush.

My Eyes Are Up Here, (United Kingdom) – New York Premiere. Directed by Nathan Morris. Written by Arthur Meek.

Nuit Blonde, (Canada) – United States Premiere. Directed and written by Gabrielle Demers.

Proof of Concept, (United States) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Ellie Sachs.

Rustling, (New Zealand) – New York Premiere. Directed and written by Tom Furniss.

Schettinimous, (Argentina) – International Premiere. Directed by Tomás Terzano. Written by Tomás Terzano and Macarena Rubio.

Sealed Off, (China, Macau, United States) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Tianyu Jiang.

Shadow Brother Sunday, (United States) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Alden Ehrenreich.

Somewhere In Between, (United States) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Kyle Vorbach.

The Sperm Bank, (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Margaux Susi. Written by Rob Scerbo and Jeremy Culhane.

Spinning, (Mexico) – New York Premiere. Directed by Isabel Vaca and Arturo Mendicuti. Written by Mara Vaca

Thaw, (United States) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Alex Bush

They Grow Up So Fast, (United States) – New York Premiere. Directed and written by John F. Beach.

Tits, (Norway) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Eivind Landsvik.

Upsidedown, (United States) – World Premiere. Directed and written by Razan Ghalayini.

Voice Activated, (Australia) – New York Premiere. Directed by Steve Anthopoulos.

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS

Ayenda, (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Marie Margolius.

Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games, (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Joe Brewster and Michele Stephenson.

Cam’s Mementos, (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Cam Archer.

Cruzan Cowboys, (United States, US Virgin Islands) – World Premiere. Directed by Douglas Wesley Segars.

Deciding Vote, (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Jeremy Workman and Robert Lyons.

Dragon Boys, (United Kingdom, Ghana) – World Premiere. Directed by Tom Ringsby.

Goodbye, Morganza, (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Devon Blackwell.

In the Shadow of Palms, (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Mischa Meyer.

Letter to Rosie, (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Ariel Danziger.

Merman, (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Sterling Hampton IV.

Miss Brown, (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Christina Burchard.

Over The Wall, (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Krystal Tingle.

The Right to Joy, (United States) – New York Premiere. Directed by Tim Kressin.

Savi the Cat, (United States) – New York Premiere. Directed by Bryan Tucker and Netsanet Tjirongo.

Then Comes the Body, (Nigeria, United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Jacob Krupnick.

To My Father, (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Sean Schiavolin.

What Next?, (France) – World Premiere. Directed by Cécile Rogue.

The Winterkeeper, (United Kingdom) – World Premiere. Directed by Laurence Topham and David Levene.

ANIMATED SHORTS

American Sikh, (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Ryan Westra and Vishavjit Singh. Written by Ryan Westra.

Corvine, (Canada) – New York Premiere. Directed and written by Sean McCarron.

A Cow in the Sky, (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by C. Fraser Press and Darren Press. Written by C. Fraser Press.

The Night Doctrine, (United States, Afghanistan) – World Premiere. Directed by Mauricio Rodriguez Pons and Almuneda Toral.

Regular Rabbit, (Ireland) – New York Premiere. Directed and written by Eoin Duffy.

Restless Is the Night, (United States) – New York Premiere. Directed by Yuehan Tan and Xiaoxue Meng.

Starling, (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by and written by Mitra Shahidi.

Witchfairy, (Belgium, Bulgaria) – New York Premiere. Directed by David Van de Weyer. Written by Brigitte Minne.

MUSIC VIDEOS

Anoana, (Norway) – New York Premiere. Directed by Line Klungseth Johansen. Written by Line Klungseth Johansen and Øystein Moe.

Bugs, (United States) – New York Premiere. Performed by The Vindys. Directed by Peter-John Campbell.

I Guess I’m Changing, (United Kingdom) – New York Premiere. Performed by Someone. Directed by David Spearing. Written by Tessa Rose Jackson.

The Light, (United States) – New York Premiere. Performed by Lunarcode. Directed and written by Vincenzo Carubia.

Special, (United States) – New York Premiere. Performed by Lizzo. Directed by Christian Breslauer.

To The Desert, (Israel) – New York Premiere. Performed by Dana Ivgy. Directed by Asaf Yecheskel. Written by Dana Ivgy.

Wait in the Truck, (United States) – New York Premiere. Performed by Hardy. Directed by Justin Clough. Written by Michael Hardy and Justin Clough.

Wild Child, (United States) – New York Premiere. Performed by The Black Keys. Directed by Bryan Schlam.

