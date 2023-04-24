The Academy Announces Key 2024 Awards Season Dates: Oscars Set for March 10

The 96th Academy Awards will air on ABC on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC have announced that the 96th Oscars will officially take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

The Academy Awards will once again air live on ABC and will broadcast worldwide from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to more than 200 territories.

Some other key dates added to the calendar include the general entry categories submission deadline on November 15, the Governors Awards on November 18, the Oscar shortlists announcement on December 21, and the Oscar nominations announcement on January 23, 2024.

Interestingly enough, although the newest Best Picture winner “Everything Everywhere All at Once” being a South by Southwest premiere has put a spotlight on the festival as a possible launchpad for other films vying for Oscars (for instance, Ben Affleck’s film “Air” was a 2023 SXSW premiere), the new date for the 96th Oscars once again overlaps with the Austin, Texas-based festival kicking off March 8, 2024. IndieWire has reached out to a SXSW representative for comment.

While it is unclear who the producers and host of the 96th Oscars will be, the new leaders of the Academy, CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang, have indicated interest in keeping on producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner and host Jimmy Kimmel, who did the respective jobs at this past Oscars without a hitch. Kramer even said during a roundtable conversation with press last year, “It is our goal that we will engage in multi-year partnerships with producers.”

Some 2023 films already expected to be in the awards conversation include Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” and Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie.”

See all the key dates for the 2024 Oscars season below.

2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

General entry categories submission deadline

Saturday, November 18, 2023

Governors Awards

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Preliminary voting begins 9 a.m. PT

Monday, December 18, 2023

Preliminary voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Thursday, December 21, 2023

Oscar Shortlists Announcement

Sunday, December 31, 2023

Eligibility period ends

2024

Thursday, January 11, 2024

Nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Oscar Nominations Announcement

Monday, February 12, 2024

Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Thursday, February 22, 2024

Finals voting begins 9 a.m. PT

Friday, February 23, 2024

Scientific and Technical Awards

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Finals voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Sunday, March 10, 2024

96th Oscars

