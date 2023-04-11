’65’ and ‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ Join ‘Creed III’ in the Rush to PVOD

Adam Driver's sci-fi action movie and the struggling DC sequel arrived on PVOD less than a month after their theatrical releases.

“65” (Sony) and “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” (Warner Bros. Discovery), both $19.99, were the sole new entries on VOD charts on an otherwise static week. (“Avatar: The Way of Water from Disney, also $19.99, remained #1 on all three charts.) However, three’s a trend: The new titles join last week’s “Creed III” (MGM, $19.99) in arriving on PVOD in 28 days or fewer after their theatrical releases.

As home-release strategies evolve, it’s clear that distributors love that lucrative PVOD revenue (a 70 percent return from each transaction, substantially higher than what they earn from theaters). At the same time, these charts reinforce the idea that playing in theaters elevates these titles.

“65” was a modest theatrical performer ($31 million in 31 days), but with its sci-fi genre and Adam Driver as the lead it can draw early home viewers. And since Sony doesn’t own a streamer, it has more incentive to maximize VOD (the studio sells theatrical releases to Netflix, but that comes months later than those studios with an in-house platform).

“Shazam” sequel after 21 days is atypical for WBD, especially for a DC title. After WBD ended its disruptive same-day theatrical/HBO Max strategy, the studio said any theatrical release wouldn’t arrive on HBO Max for at least 45 days — but of course, that declaration doesn’t account for PVOD. In reality, nearly all theatrical films play PVOD before streaming. “House Party 2” and “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” also hit PVOD after their third weekends.

The lower-grossing “65,” with a week longer window, led “Shazam” on all three charts. The Sony film is #2 at iTunes and Vudu, with the WBD entry #3 at both. (Google Play has them one slot lower, with “Creed III” #2).

Courtesy of Prime

Both “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal) and Amazon’s “Air” (MGM) will be interesting PVOD cases to watch. The new animated smash is controlled by its studio’s policy of waiting at least 31 days after release for films that opening over $50 million, while “Creed III,” much bigger than “Air,” hit home viewing after 28 days.

With little else changing, seven titles made all three charts with the same top four: “Avatar: the Way of Water,” “65,” “Shazam: Fury of the Gods,” and “Creed III.”

Netflix is top-heavy with studio releases and the usual melange of genres, stars, and interests. Four of their top 10 are animated, with 1996’s “Matilda” best at #3.

The new #1 is its own production of “Chupa,” directed by Jonás Cuarón, son (and past collaborator) of Alfonso Cuarón. It tells the story of an American teen meeting his extended family in Mexico for the first time, and being introduced to local legends and traditions. Demián Bicher and Christian Slater costar. It replaced “Murder Mystery 2,” now in second place.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for Monday, April 10. Distributors listed are current rights owners. Prices for all titles are for rental.

iTunes

1. Avatar: The Way of Water (Disney) – $19.99

2. 65 (Sony) – $19.99

3. Shazam! Fury of the Gods (WBD) – $19.99

4. Creed III (MGM) – $19.99

5. Plane (Lionsgate) – $5.99

6. Hop (Universal) – $3.99

7. A Man Called Otto (Sony) – $5.99

8. Puss in Boots: The Last Exit (Universal) – $5.99

9. The Whale (A24) – $4.99

10. Cocaine Bear (Universal) – $19.99

Google Play

1. Avatar: The Way of Water (Disney) – $19.99

2. Creed III (MGM) – $19.99

3. 65 (Sony) – $19.99

4. Shazam! Fury of the Gods (WBD) – $19.99

5. The Whale (A24) – $4.99

6. A Man Called Otto (Sony) – $5.99

7. Cocaine Bear (Universal) – $19.99

8. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal) – $5.99

9. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (Crunchyroll) – $9.99

10. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (Lionsgate) – $5.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, elevating Premium VOD titles. This list covers April 3-9.

1. Avatar: The Way of Water (Disney) – $19.99

2. 65 (Sony) – $19.99

3. Shazam! Fury of the Gods (WBD) – $19.99

4. Creed III (MGM) – $19.99

5. Cocaine Bear (Universal) – $19.99

6. Champions (Focus) – $19.99

7. Puss in Boots: The Last Exit (Universal) – $5.99

8. Plane (Lionsgate) – $5.99

9. Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre (Lionsgate) – $19.99

10. A Man Called Otto (Sony) – $5.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, April 10. Originals include both Netflix-produced and acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. Chupa (Netflix original)

2. Murder Mystery 2 (Netflix original)

3. Matilda (1996 theatrical release)

4. Last Stand (2013 theatrical release)

5. The Bourne Legacy (2012 theatrical release)

6. Shark Tale (2004 theatrical release)

7. Inside Man (2006 theatrical release)

8. The Lorax (2012 theatrical release)

9. Shrek Forever After (2010 theatrical release)

10. The Benchwarmers (2006 theatrical release)

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.