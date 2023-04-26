‘A Haunting in Venice’ Teaser: Michelle Yeoh Is Possessed in Kenneth Branagh’s Poirot Whodunit

Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, and "Yellowstone" star Kelly Reilly round out the ensemble cast in the Agatha Christie adaptation.

Michelle Yeoh is seeing spirits everywhere, all at once.

Best Actress Oscar winner Yeoh stars in Kenneth Branagh’s supernatural ensemble thriller “A Haunting in Venice,” based on Agatha Christie’s “Hallowe’en Party” novel. Branagh reprises his role as Hercule Poirot in the Christie adaptations, which he also directs. The teaser trailer for the 20th Century Studios film debuted at 2023 CinemaCon on Wednesday.

“A Haunting in Venice” is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve. The terrifying mystery features the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot (Branagh). Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

Branagh’s “Belfast” stars Jamie Dornan and Jude Hill, plus Tina Fey, Emma Laird, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Ali Khan, Riccardo Scamarcio, and “Yellowstone” breakout Kelly Reilly round out the ensemble cast.

Award-winning composer Hildur Guđnadóttir (“TÁR,” “Joker”) will score the film. Michael Green (“Logan”) penned the “A Haunting in Venice” script based on Christie’s crime novel.

Director Branagh produces, along with Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott, and Simon Kinberg. Louise Killin, James Prichard, and Mark Gordon serve as executive producers.

“A Haunting in Venice” premieres September 15 in theaters. Check out the teaser below.

