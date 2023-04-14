‘Abbott Elementary’ Just Predicted Baltimore Orioles’ Walk-Off Home Run

The "Abbott" episode guessing Adley Rutschman would end a game with a walk-off homer aired less than 24 hours before he actually did.

If you thought “The Simpsons” was scarily prescient in predicting the future, “Abbott Elementary” made a remarkable prediction just last night about a Baltimore Orioles rookie that has already come true.

On Wednesday’s “Abbott,” Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams), a vocal Baltimore Orioles and Ravens fan — much to the chagrin of his Philly colleagues — is talking and bonding with lunch lady Shanae about the score of the day’s Orioles game. He says, “Adley Rutschman hit an opposite-field walk-off homer and Cedric Mullins was a single shy of the cycle.”

Less than 24 hours after the episode aired, the Baltimore Orioles did just that. The team won their early game Thursday with a walk-off home run courtesy of Rutschman.

Strictly speaking, it wasn’t opposite-field (he rocketed one 405 feet to center), all Mullins did was go 1-4 with a single, and the score as Gregory called it wasn’t the same either (the O’s beat the A’s 8-7 on Thursday).

But Gregory’s call is even more spectacular because Rutschman, the O’s rookie catcher and top prospect, revealed after the game that never in his career, not in the minors, in high school or college, has he hit a walk-off home run. This is not Shohei Ohtani or even some recognizable Philadelphia Philly like Bryce Harper: someone the show name-dropped out of convenience. This is a kid playing his first full season as a big-leaguer. And yet somehow Quinta Brunson and company knew it was going to happen.

It would not be the first time “Abbott Elementary” has flexed its sports knowledge with shockingly up to date references and prospect talk. Philly’s beloved mascot Gritty made a cameo appearance in the first season. The show frequently refers to past and present Philadelphia Eagles players, including a recent episode where Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) writes a speech about Gregory that she cribbed from something said about quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Earlier this season, the show staged a storyline where Melissa is fretting over the teachers’ fantasy football league and how Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) seems to magically beat them to every player on the waiver wire. The show referenced star running back Christian McCaffrey getting hurt (he’s faced a number of injuries the last few years), leaving an opening for his backup. While McCaffrey managed to stay healthy this year, he did get traded mid-season: giving fantasy managers that chance to acquire his backup in Carolina.

