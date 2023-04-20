Alec Baldwin Criminal Charges in ‘Rust’ Case to Be Dropped

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident," the actor's attorneys said in a statement to IndieWire.

Criminal charges against Alec Baldwin in the ongoing “Rust” case are expected to be dropped imminently, and attorneys for Baldwin told IndieWire they are “pleased” with the decision.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” Baldwin’s attorneys Luke Nikas & Alex Spiro said in a statement obtained by IndieWire.

The statement follows a report in Deadline saying that involuntary manslaughter charges that Baldwin faces in the fatal shooting of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins could formally be dropped as early as Thursday.

A representative for the New Mexico District Attorney’s Office that is trying the case against Baldwin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news comes as filming on “Rust” has resumed in Montana as of today, with Baldwin still involved in the project.

Baldwin had pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges, and back in February, charges against him were downgraded to only face a maximum of 18 months. Baldwin previously faced a charge that involved a firearm enhancement, which would have carried a maximum of five years prison time. But his attorneys argued that the DA and special prosecutor committed a “basic legal error” in charging the actor under said law, as the law did not take effect until seven months after the “Rust” shooting took place in October 2021.

Baldwin and the film’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who as of now still faces the same involuntary manslaughter criminal charge, were charged on January 31. David Halls, the film’s first assistant director, back in January accepted a plea deal for a misdemeanor charge that carried no jail time.

In addition to the charges being downgraded, the case appointed two new special prosecutors, Kari Morrison and Jason Lewis, while New Mexico DA Mary Carmack-Altwies stepped aside in the case.

On Monday, prosecutors filed a list of the state’s witnesses for a preliminary hearing that is currently scheduled for May 3. Among the witnesses scheduled are “Rust” director Joel Souza, the film’s supplier of ammunition Seth Kenney, and crew member Lane Luper who had walked off the set the day the accident took place due to safety concerns. It’s unclear but unlikely whether that hearing will take place as scheduled.

Baldwin has maintained throughout that he did not pull the trigger on the gun that discharged and that was later found to contain live ammunition, despite an FBI report that claimed doing so would be impossible.

