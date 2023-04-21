Alec Baldwin Will Play Fictionalized Version of Himself in Film with Mickey Rourke and Nick Cannon

Tara Reid also stars in the meta crime-comedy inspired by true events.

Alec Baldwin is confirmed to be co-starring alongside controversial members of Hollywood in upcoming meta comedy “Hollywood Heist.”

Just one day after the criminal charges against Baldwin were dropped over the fatal “Rust” shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the Oscar winner announced he will be playing a fictionalized version of himself opposite Nick Cannon, Mickey Rourke, and Tara Reid.

“Hollywood Heist” marks Mike Hatton’s feature directorial debut, and follows a power agent (Cannon) who is trying to land an actor (Baldwin) by telling him that a movie producer (Hatton) and washed up actor (Paul Sloan) are trying to save their production after their bank account was robbed. Billed as a “meta” film inspired by true events, per Deadline, Baldwin, Rourke, and Reid are playing exaggerated versions of themselves. Real-life producer Asko Akopyan is portrayed by actor Arman Nshanian.

Production took place in Majorca, Spain and Las Vegas, Nevada, with principal photography finishing in Los Angeles in early April.

Director Hatton wrote the script and produces under the Ton of Hats banner alongside producer Akopyan who is producing for Oscar Gold Productions. Both banners financed the film. Actor Cannon is executive producing in association with his Ncredible Entertainment. Kimberly Hines is also executive producing.

“Hollywood Heist” is a de facto cancel culture casting frenzy, with Cannon having caused controversy with anti-Semitic comments in 2020. The “Masked Singer” host was briefly fired from ViacomCBS over “hateful speech.” The father of 12 and counting reflected on the experience in March 2023, saying in an interview with AllHipHop, “That process was a growth moment for me, on so many levels as a man. We can sit up here and be enraged, but if we don’t engage, what are we really doing, if we can’t even learn from one another? And clearly, we all know the issues, we all know the tropes, we all know the stereotypes. I’m really putting my money where my mouth is and my energy to where my heart is. To me, that situation says, ‘All right, I’m done talking. Everybody talk. Let’s figure it out, let’s solve it. What’s the problem?”

Co-star Rourke made headlines for praising director Roman Polanski while on set for “The Palace.”

“End of the day, once again, a great pleasure to work with legendary and talented Roman Polanski. Working with such a director I feel is a great privilege his film has such integrity, style, class, and unpredictability,” Rourke captioned. “You know, working with the man who’s been in a film business nearly 60 yrs you can always learn something new. I usually do not have conversations with most directors but Roman Polanski is not just another director. God bless the man, I can’t wait to do another film with him.”

Polanski was arrested for raping a 13-year-old girl, with numerous other sexual assault allegations against him.

