Look Who’s Joining the Ad-Streaming Bandwagon

Apple TV+, we're pretty much waiting on you here.

AMC+ is joining the streaming-advertising party; Don Draper would say it’s about time.

The core AMC Networks streaming platform will have an ad-supported tier “by October,” according to a Monday morning media announcement. A person with knowledge of the plans told IndieWire we won’t on AVOD AMC+ until “much closer to launch day;” that will come in September, according to our source. AMC+ currently costs $8.99 per month.

Tomorrow is AMC Networks’ 2023 upfront, which is when AMC+ with ads will begin selling commercial time. AMC Network will report its first-quarter 2023 earnings the morning of May 5.

AMC’s “targeted” SVODs (Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK, and the anime-focused HIDIVE streaming service) will remain ad-free services completely supported by subscription revenue — with a notable exception. AMC+ subscribers get Shudder, IFC Films Unlimited, and Sundance Now for free; those who select AVOD AMC+ will also see commercials in their three freebie add-on services.

All told, AMC Networks ended 2022 with 11.8 million streaming subscribers.

“This is a big moment for AMC Networks and for our advertising partners because it not only creates a fully ad-supported distribution ecosystem, it also allows advertisers to buy our shows, genres and franchises in a much more comprehensive and impactful way,” said Kim Kelleher, chief commercial officer of AMC Networks, in a press release. “With our new series content, library titles and other targeted streaming platforms that are all bundled into AMC+, partners can move beyond individual shows and even series and choose to ‘own’ whole genres and franchises.”

AMC+ is the streaming home of AMC, BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV series and movies. Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited are housed within the platform. New movies are released every Friday on AMC+. Also under the AMC Networks umbrella are WE tv, IFC Films, RLJE Films, AMC Studios, AMC Networks International, and production-services business 25/7 Media.

Apple TV+, we’re all waiting on you.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.