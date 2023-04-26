‘And Just Like That’ Teaser: Carrie Goes on a Post-Grief Sex Bender in Season 2

Miranda is also ready to take her relationship with Che Diaz to the next level in the Max series, returning this June. Plus, Aidan's back.

“Sex and the City” fans couldn’t help but wonder when “And Just Like That” would be returning to HBO Max — now just Max — after Season 1 ended to mixed acclaim but the usual fan fervor back in February 2022. The wait is over, as the “SATC” sequel series, which reunites Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, returns this June on the streaming platform, and a teaser has just been release for Season 2. You can watch it below.

Season 1 of “And Just Like That” found Carrie (Parker) not quite ready to move on from Mr. Big after his sudden and quite operatically staged death on a Peloton (which led to a drop in Peloton sales IRL). But in Season 2, she’s back in the dating mix, chasing “post-grief sex” in the shadow of her husband’s death.

Meanwhile, Charlotte (Davis) is continuing to diversify her friend group and also grapple with the budding sexualities of her kids. Then, there’s Miranda (Nixon), newly emancipated as a queer woman in a relationship with radio host Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) while pursuing continuing education.

The new season also brings back “And Just Like That” MVP fan favorite Sarita Choudhury as Carrie’s free-spirited broker, Nicole Ari Parker as Charlotte’s social maven friend Lisa Todd Wexley, Karen Pittman as Dr. Nya Wallace with relationship troubles of her own, plus series favorites Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, and Evan Handler.

Oh, there’s one more surprise: Carrie is apparently ready to be Aidan Shaw’s booth bitch again, as at the very end of the trailer, we see her longtime on-and-off ex (whom she betrayed with Big quite catastrophically in Season 3 of the original series, before dumping him again in the days after their Season 4 engagement) reuniting with Carrie outside her apartment steps. (John Corbett previously confirmed Aidan’s returned this season after spreading rumors of that possibility circa Season 1 production.)

The series is executive produced by Michael Patrick King, John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, Parker, Davis, and Cynthia Nixon. Writers included King, Samantha Irby, Susan Fales-Hill, Lucas Froehlich, Rachel Palmer, Julie Rottenberg, and Elisa Zuritsky. Directors included King, Cynthia Nixon, Ry Russo-Young, and Rottenberg.

