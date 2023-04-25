‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Ends #1 VOD Run for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

Very little distinguishes this week's different VOD charts, though there are surprising results for everything from Sundance winner "A Thousand and One" and the Adam Driver-starring "65."

Disney maintained its lead on all VOD charts, now with a different title. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” replaced “Avatar: The Way of Water” (both $19.99) as #1 after a four-week run that arrived 100 days after its theatrical debut. “Quantumania” had a 60-day delay after its disappointing $213 million domestic box office. Both films stand apart from the recent norm of home play before 31 days.

No word yet when “John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate), “Air” (MGM), or most importantly “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal) will make the leap. “Super Mario Bros.” might be available within two weeks (based on the 31-day window established in 2020 by the just-ousted NBC/Universal CEO Jeff Shell). Any of those films might prevent “Quantumania” from establishing more than a two-week run at #1.

One other new film entered the three lists, which reflected 14 titles among the 30 slots. Sundance Grand Prize winner “A Thousand and One” (Focus) grossed under $3.4 million in theaters (with a 926-theater release), with the hope that it would get home interest. It is #8 at Vudu, which ranks by revenue, and a substantial return on each $19.99 viewing goes a long way toward recouping the smaller investment in an independent film.

Still high on the charts are “Creed III” (MGM), “65” (Sony), and “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” (Warner Bros. Discovery), all $19.99. These titles join the two Disney films that are on all three charts. Of note is that that “65,” starring Adam Driver lost in space, grossed just $32 million in theaters. However, its home performance suggests a much bigger theatrical hit.

Sony has no in-house streamer (and the attendent expense), but it still seems to maximize underperforming titles. Case in point: Four months after its weak theatrical run of less than $24 million, “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody” is #1 at Netflix. The studio has a streaming deal with Netflix, but this turnaround is quicker than usual.

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody” replaced original production “A Tourist’s Guide to Love,” a Vietnam-set rom-com starring Rachael Leigh Cook. It spent a day at #1, replacing the 2017 thriller “The Snowman” with Michael Fassbender, which led the rest of the week. The previous #1 original, “The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die,” is now #4.

Meanwhile, some things never change. “Sing 2,” which had an astounding multi-week run as part of Netflix’s Universal/Illumination deal, returned to the top 10.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for Monday, April 24. Distributors listed are current rights owners. Prices for all titles are for rental.

iTunes

1. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Disney) – $19.99

2. Avatar: The Way of Water (Disney) – $19.99

3. Plane (Lionsgate) – $5.99

4. Creed III (MGM) – $19.99

5. 65 (Sony) – $19.99

6. Shazam! Fury of the Gods (WBD) – $19.99

7. A Man Called Otto (Sony) – $5.99

8. The Whale (A24) – $4.99

9. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal) –

10. 80 for Brady (Paramount)

Google Play

1. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Disney) – $19.99

2. Avatar: The Way of Water (Disney) – $19.99

3. Creed III (MGM) – $19.99

4. Shazam! Fury of the Gods (WBD) – $19.99

5. 65 (Sony) – $19.99

6. A Man Called Otto (Sony) – $5.99

7. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal) – $5.99

8. The Whale (A24) – $4.99

9. Cocaine Bear (Universal) – $19.99

10. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (Lionsgate) – $5.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, elevating Premium VOD titles. This list covers April 17-23.

1. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Disney) – $19.99

2. Avatar: The Way of Water (Disney) – $19.99

3. 65 (Sony) – $19.99

4. Shazam! Fury of the Gods (WBD) – $19.99

5. Creed III (MGM) – $19.99

6. Plane (Lionsgate) – $5.99

7. Cocaine Bear (Universal) – $19.99

8. A Thousand and One (Focus) – $19.99

9. Jesus Revolution (Lionsgate) – $19.99

10. 80 for Brady (Paramount) – $5.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, April 24. Originals include both Netflix-produced and acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody (2022 theatrical release)

2. A Tourist’s Guide to Love (Netflix original)

3. Snowman (2017 theatrical release)

4. The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (Netflix British original)

5. The Lorax (2012 theatrical release)

6. Murder Mystery 2 (Netflix original)

7. Matilda (1996 theatrical release)

8. The Mustang (2019 theatrical release)

9. Shrek Forever After (2010 theatrical release)

10. Sing 2 (2021 theatrical release)

