Anya Taylor-Joy Learned English Watching ‘School of Rock’

Tthat and 'Harry Potter' and 'Jumanji' are like how I learned English," the "Super Mario Bros. Movie" actress said.

Anya Taylor-Joy was “super starstruck” over meeting her “Super Mario Bros. Movie” co-star Jack Black.

The “Queen’s Gambit” Golden Globe winner admitted that her childhood love of “School of Rock” made Black a real-life rockstar to her, especially as a fan of his band Tenacious D.

“At the school I went to when I first moved to London they would play ‘School of Rock’ every Friday,” Taylor-Joy told Buzzfeed UK. “At that time, I didn’t really speak much English, if any, so that and ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Jumanji’ are like how I learned English!”

Taylor-Joy was born in Florida, raised in Argentina, and later moved to the U.K. at age six. She now stars alongside “School of Rock” icon Black in “The Super Mario Bros.” animated movie, but they did not meet until the press tour.

“I didn’t realize I was going to be doing the press day for this movie with Jack Black, so when I read that, the sound that came out of me was just this high pitch shriek that I was not expecting!” Taylor-Joy said.”We haven’t met each other because we all recorded our parts individually, so I was super starstruck when I saw the schedule for today.”

She added, “I very seldom get like that, but I was just running around earlier like, ‘Oh my God, Tenacious D, this is amazing.'”

Taylor-Joy noted that Tenacious D’s “Tribute” is her go-to karaoke song: “I do all the voices. That’s always awesome,” she said.

The “Furiosa” actress previously told The Wall Street Journal that she refused to learn English for two years after moving to London in an effort to force her parents to move back to South America. Now, Taylor-Joy is wanting to return to using her first language, telling Buzzfeed, “I’d love to make a movie in Spanish, so any Spanish-speaking directors. I’d love to do that.”

“School of Rock” celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Lead actor Black confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that he is planning a reunion with the original cast.

“All those kids, dig this, they were 10 years old when we made that movie and now they’re all, like, 30,” Black said. “We’re going to get together and have a 20-year anniversary. We like to jam. I’m looking forward to seeing all of the grownups from ‘School of Rock.'”

