ATX TV Festival Announces Season 12 Pitch Finalists

The top 10 finalists will receive access to The Black List and Sundance Episodic Programs, while the winner earns a mentorship with a judge or panelist.

The 2023 ATX TV Festival announced the Season 12 pitch competition finalists.

The annual pitch competition, presented by Canva, provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity for the undiscovered burgeoning TV writer to get their original idea and script in front of TV’s greatest showrunners, producers, and executives. This year’s top 10 finalists include Frank Paiva (“Catwalk Kings”), Reid Pope (“Old Queens”), Kelly Brown and Kerry Schwartz (“Series of Unfortunate Men”), W.A.W. Parker (“The Baron”), Derrick Edmond (“The Detritus”), Jeff Locker (“The Forgotten Place”), Kelsey Llewellyn (“The New Hospital”), Joseph Borg (“The Render”), Rebecca Christian (“Unmedicated”), and Brian LaPerche (“Wasted on Youth”).

ATX TV fulfills its mission of giving up-and-coming writers the opportunity, tools, and resources to get to the next stage of their writing career by forming a community of support with their panelists, alums, advisory board members, and competition partners all year long.

The above finalists submitted their 90-second video pitch pieces and writing samples for an original scripted series through January 29, 2023. Industry judges optioned the top talent to pitch live at the festival in June.

Select finalists will receive one general meeting with one of the pitch competition judges and year-round virtual gatherings with showrunners, executives, and producers, plus access to additional opportunities with The Black List and Sundance Episodic Program. The sole winner after the June festival will receive a mentorship with a Pitch Competition judge or ATX TV panelist, and the opportunity to pitch their series to one of the festival’s studio/network partners.

IndieWire parent company Penske Media Company (PMC) acquired the ATX Television Festival in November 2022. Founded in 2012, the Austin-based ATX TV festival is known for cast reunions and special events year-round.

