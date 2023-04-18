Aziz Ansari Set to Write and Direct ‘Good Fortune’ Starring Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen

The film is being billed as Ansari's directorial debut, as his "Being Mortal" is currently in limbo after starting production last year.

Aziz Ansari has another project in the works.

IndieWire can confirm the “Master of None” Emmy winner is writing, directing, and starring in Lionsgate film “Good Fortune” alongside Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves. While the plot remains under wraps, production will start principal photography in Los Angeles in May. Lionsgate will launch sales in Cannes shortly after.

“We have indeed found good fortune with this film. We love the script and believe strongly in Aziz as both a performer and a director,” Joe Drake, chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in an official statement. “And when you add in Seth and Keanu, two incredible world-class talents, toplining alongside Aziz, this has the potential to be a very special film for us. We moved quickly to land this project once it was available.”

Lionsgate has billed “Good Fortune” as Ansari’s directorial debut. Ansari was previously set to make his directorial feature debut with “Being Mortal” which halted production in April 2022 following sexual misconduct allegations against star Bill Murray.

Ansari will also produce “Good Fortune” along with Anthony Katagas (“12 Years a Slave”) and “Master of None” co-creator and showrunner Alan Yang. “Good Fortune” will be overseen by Brady Fujikawa and Jon Humphrey. Dan Freedman, Phil Strina, John Biondo, and Matt Leonetti also helped negotiate the deal for Lionsgate.

In addition to starring alongside Rogen in “Good Fortune,” the “John Wick: Chapter 4” actor Reeves is teaming up with another “Superbad” alum, Jonah Hill, for Apple film “Outcome.” Hill will direct and produce the film about a damaged Hollywood star (Reeves) who must dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip.

Meanwhile, Rogen is set to appear in a slew of upcoming projects including a “Pam & Tommy” reunion with director Craig Gillespie and actor Sebastian Stan for “Dumb Money,” the animated “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” and AppleTV+ series “Platonic.” Rogen will also produce Lizzy Caplan horror movie “Cobweb” and Lionsgate spec script “Video Nasty,” written by Chris Thomas Delvin and billed as “Jumanji” meets “Scream,” set in a meta ’80s slasher.

