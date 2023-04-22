Bill Hader Teases His First Post-‘Barry’ Project Might Be A Horror Movie

Hader said he is developing three new movies, including a horror comedy that he would star in.

With “Barry” set to end its four -season HBO run next month, Bill Hader is setting his sights on making a movie.

Hader directed some of the most acclaimed episodes of the show, earning two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series. After directing all eight episodes of Season 4, the longtime comedic actor’s debut feature will be a highly anticipated event for cinephiles.

In a new interview with Deadline, Hader revealed that he has written three film scripts that he is now developing. While he kept plot details for all three projects under wraps, he said that he wrote one with one of his closest “Barry” collaborators. And in an even more intriguing development, he teased that he could dip his toe into the horror space.

“I’ve written [a project] with Duffy Boudreau, one of the writers on the show. He’s my best friend from Tulsa. We’ve known each other since we were like 18, so you need that on set. You need your friend from Oklahoma who goes, ‘Yeah, man. That sucks,'” Hader said. “We wrote a movie that I’d like to make at some point, which is kind of like what everybody usually does. They try to make a little, small thing. And then I have two other ideas. One is kind of hard to describe, and then the other one is ‘Barry’-like in tone, but instead of a crime thing, it’s like a horror thing.”

Hader explained that while he’d like to direct all three scripts, only the horror movie was written as a starring vehicle for himself.

“The horror one, I would star in. The other two, as of now, I would not be in,” he said. “But I’ve done this before, where I’ve talked about things, and then once it gets out there, you’re almost really jinxing it. So, we’ll see. Always, the thing you’re concentrating on is the thing that kind of goes well, and then this thing over here that you’re half thinking about, that’s the thing that [takes off]. I mean, that’s what happened with ‘Barry.'”

