‘Black Mirror’ Is Back: Aaron Paul and Annie Murphy Get Unhinged in Season 6 Teaser — Watch

Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, and Myha'la Herrold also star.

“Black Mirror” is back.

The viral thriller anthology series returns to Netflix for a sixth season, created by Charlie Brooker.

The new cast of guest stars includes Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin, and Zazie Beetz.

Per Netflix’s elusive logline, in “Black Mirror” Season 6, expect the unexpected. The long-awaited return of Charlie Brooker’s dark, satirical anthology series which reinvents itself with each new episode. The sixth season of “Black Mirror” is the most unpredictable, unclassifiable, and unexpected yet.

The trailer’s many intriguing and cryptically weird images include “Schitt’s Creek” favorite Annie Murphy having some kind of public meltdown in a cheerleading outfit, harking back to Bryce Dallas Howard’s very public breakdown in Season 3 episode “Nosedive.” Aaron Paul, meanwhile, appears to be on a spaceship, suggesting this season is taking us to further realms than ever before.

Series creator Brooker pens the full season and serves as an executive producer alongside Jessica Rhoades, Annabel Jones, and Bisha K. Ali. Broke & Bones is the production company behind the series.

“I’ve always felt that ‘Black Mirror’ should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people (and myself) or else what’s the point? It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself,” Brooker told Netflix’s Tudum. “So partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect.”

Brooker continued, “Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar ‘Black Mirror’ tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what a ‘Black Mirror’ episode even is. The stories are all still tonally ‘Black Mirror’ through-and-through – but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before. And bringing it all to life we’ve got an incredible roster of disgustingly skillful, smart directors working with a cast of actors so talented they frankly have no right to exist. I can’t wait for people to binge their way through it all and hope they enjoy it – especially the bits they shouldn’t.”

Brooker previously said in 2020 that Season 6 was delayed due to how close it felt to real life with “societies falling apart.”

“Black Mirror” Season 6 premieres June 2023. Check out the teaser below.

