Bob Odenkirk Shuts Down Marvel Rumors: I’m ‘Not Built for That World’

"I'm built for characters that make you feel like that guy could live next door," the "Better Call Saul" alum said.

Marvel better not call Bob Odenkirk.

The “Better Call Saul” star revealed that he is not interested in joining the MCU and prefers more “relatable” stories onscreen.

“I always like to keep things grounded, relatable, and smaller. I don’t think I’m built for that world,” Odenkirk told The Independent. “I’m built for characters that make you feel like that guy could live next door.”

Odenkirk’s upcoming sequel to action film “Nobody” is the furthest level of heightened anti-heroism he is interested in. “I care about this more than you could imagine,” Odenkirk said. “You’d think it’s the personal story of my life, and not an action-genre movie.”

The “Lucky Hank” actor previously shared that “Nobody” was a natural extension of “Better Call Saul.”

“I was very surprised by ‘Nobody.’ I had initiated that project because I had a feeling that the character I was developing in ‘Better Call Saul’ was the kind of character you see in an action film,” Odenkirk said in September 2022. “He has earnest desires and he was willing to sacrifice himself.”

He added, “If I get my way, you’re going to see me doing more action. I found the action sequences a great deal of fun and close to doing sketch comedy. I love the early Jackie Chan films, which had humor in them. I’d like to get that in the future.”

Odenkirk admitted that “Nobody” was inspired by two real-life break-ins that he experienced.

“My hope is we get to do a trilogy, and he ends up with nothing,” Odenkirk said of his dreams of a franchise for the character. “He destroys everything he loves.”

“Nobody” premiered in 2021 and was produced by David Leitch, the “Bullet Train” helmer and “John Wick” co-director. Leitch confirmed earlier this year that Derek Kolstad is working on a script for a “Nobody” sequel, to be directed by Ilya Naishuller again.

Odenkirk is also starring in a remake of “The Room” for charity benefitting amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research. Odenkirk takes on the role of Johnny, originally played by writer-director Tommy Wiseau in the 2003 film.

“I’m not mocking Tommy’s performance or even mocking the script. I’m going, ‘This is your script. Bob Odenkirk, this is your part. How are you going to make it real and make it feel legit?’” Odenkirk said. “My dream is that you watch it, and even just for one or two scenes, you go, ‘Wow, OK! That’s a real movie, I’d watch that!’ You just think for one second, ‘Am I watching a genuine performance and am I actually a little bit touched by ‘The Room’?'”

