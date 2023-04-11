Brett Goldstein Reads ‘Twin Peaks’ Fan Theories to Relax

The "Twin Peaks" superfan said it took him a week to watch "Fire Walk with Me" when it came out: "It's so f***ing scary."

“Ted Lasso” Emmy winner Brett Goldstein may star in one of the most feel-good TV series, but his personal tastes twist a little darker.

Goldstein gushed over his fandom for “Twin Peaks,” explaining in a Variety cover story that he and his sister crashed their father watching the 1990 premiere and became “obsessed” with the David Lynch series.

“We were so scared that I moved the mattress from my room into my sister’s and put it next to her bed. We were obsessed with the show and so genuinely terrified that we could scare ourselves just by saying ‘Bob,'” Goldstein said, referring to the series’ supernatural main antagonist.

But it was 1992’s prequel film “Fire Walk with Me” that truly left the young Goldstein stunned. (And he wasn’t alone, as the film is now a cult classic but was met with wildly divided reactions at the time.)

“When they made [movie] ‘Fire Walk with Me,’ it genuinely took us a week to watch it because we could only watch it like 10-minute chunks at a time. It’s so fucking scary. I still love it. That final episode, nothing scarier in the history of TV. Can you top that?”

Goldstein added, “I love reading about ‘Twin Peaks.’ I love thinking about ‘Twin Peaks.’ It exists in my head now and forever.”

He continued, “Here’s a secret about me that I don’t that I’ve told anyone. Here you go, here’s the scoop: People ask, ‘What do you do to relax?’ What always makes me happy is looking up ‘Twin Peaks’ fan theories.”

Goldstein noted that the revival series, 2017’s “Twin Peaks: The Return,” was “magnificent” and “five stars” in his opinion. “Incredible. How did it happen?” he said.

Goldstein previously quoted “Twin Peaks” in his 2022 Emmys acceptance speech, and told GQ UK that the surreal series was the “greatest show ever made.”

“It changed my life,” Goldstein shared. “A lot of films have copied it and they should be ashamed. Also has a sex scene in it renowned for like, ‘Oh, did they, didn’t they?’ Amazing sex scene, but it’ll also make you cry.”

“Ted Lasso” is set to conclude with its currently running Season 3.

