Brian Cox Crashed ‘Succession’ Set to ‘Throw People Off the Scent’ of Episode 3 Shocker

"I was the one who took that responsibility," Cox said of coming up with an idea to dupe "Succession" fans during production. "They didn’t even think of it. They were so rushed."

[The below contains spoilers for “Succession” Season 4, Episode 3.]

Logan Roy may have left the building, but Brian Cox still didn’t leave the “Succession” set.

The actor, who portrays the beloved twisted onscreen patriarch in the viral HBO series, revealed that despite his character’s shocking death in Episode 3, he showed up to the set after Logan’s death to dupe fans during the production.

“I mean, I did actually turn up for the funeral,” Cox told Deadline. “On my funeral day, they were going to do a scene with me, a fake scene with me at the church, so, just to throw people off the scent.”

He continued, “But they were running out of time, it was very difficult shooting in that church, and there was a lot of stuff that they had to cover. And the one thing they didn’t need to do was to have a fake scene with Logan Roy that wouldn’t even be in the show, anyway. So, I was on my way to do the scene, to go up to the church, I can’t remember where the church was, uptown, and what happened was, I was about to do that, and then they called me and said, ‘You don’t need to come in now.’ And I said, I do. And they said, ‘What?’ I said, ‘I’m coming in.’ They said, ‘Yeah, but we’re not doing the scene.’ I said, ‘Look, I’m coming in, because I know there’s going to be a whole lot of paparazzi there, and they’re going to be wondering what that funeral is. I am coming in.'”

Cox added, “So, I said to my driver, I said, ‘Joe, let’s go, we’re going.’ So, and as soon as I got out of the car, there were paparazzi shooting me left, right, and center, and therefore, they thought, ‘Logan’s at the funeral, what is he doing?’ You see, and if I hadn’t done that, if I hadn’t come, they would’ve gone, ‘It’s Logan’s funeral.’ And I was the one who took that responsibility. They didn’t even think of it. They were so rushed, and so much, you know, this last season was very difficult to film.”

The one scene Cox was not present for was Logan Roy’s actual death scene onboard a private jet.

“I was never there. I wasn’t there at all,” Cox said. “They decided, well, they didn’t want to do that. I mean, they had this idea, you know, I think it’s a phone and an ear. I think that’s all you see, isn’t it?”

The Emmy winner shut down the possibility of a “Succession” spinoff from series creator Jesse Armstrong, noting that the only possible route would be for Nicholas Braun’s iconic character Cousin Greg to land a separate series that would inevitably be “pretty boring.”

“I think that would be just same-old, same-old. I think we’ve covered it,” Cox said. “I don’t think there are any spin-offs, really. I think it’s unnecessary. You know, and Jesse, he’s not going to do a spin-off. He wants to move on. He wants to go into other territories, you know?”

Cox noted to The New York Times that the other territories Cox will be pursuing include helming a feature film and returning to the West End.

“I’m going back to the theater. I’m going to hopefully direct my first movie in my grand old age,” Cox said. “And I’m doing ‘Long Day’s Journey Into Night’ in London [in spring 2024]. So I know what I’m going to be doing probably till next summer.”

