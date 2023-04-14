‘Bupkis’ Trailer: Pete Davidson Reckons with His Own Fame in Star-Studded Peacock Comedy

Plus, John Mulaney jokes about his divorce and child in the trailer for the show, out May 4.

Pete Davidson is just as famous for his personal life as his acting career, so it’s only fitting that his first leading television role sees him playing himself. The upcoming Peacock comedy “Bupkis” stars Davidson as Davidson, parodying the surreal levels of fame he has achieved in recent years with the help of some A-list friends.

The show is similar to Davidson’s 2020 film “The King of Staten Island,” which was directed by Judd Apatow and saw the former “Saturday Night Live” cast member in a role heavily inspired by his own background. Unlike that film though, “Bupkis” sees Davidson explicitly play a fictionalized version of himself, juggling acting roles, antics in the celebrity world, tabloid rumors, and his relationships with his working class family from Staten Island.

The trailer features many nods to real life tabloid stories and rumors involving Davidson, including his sister complaining about speculation about the star’s penis size. Another scene, featuring Davidson’s friend and former “SNL” writer John Mulaney, pokes fun at the latter’s divorce and subsequent child with actress Olivia Munn.

“You gotta be able to walk away from anything in your life in 30 seconds flat,” Mulaney says as himself in the trailer. “That’s why I got nothing tying me down.”

“You have a kid,” Davidson replies.

Davidson recruited a massive ensemble of big name talent to appear alongside him. Oscar winner Joe Pesci, who semi-retired from acting in 1999, plays Davidson’s grandfather. The role marks the legend’s first on screen credit since 2019’s “The Irishman” and his first time on TV since guesting on “SNL” back in 1997. “The Sopranos” Emmy winner Edie Falco also stars, as Davidson’s mother. In addition to Mulaney, guest stars include Davidson’s “Bodies Bodies Bodies” co-star Chase Sui Wonders, his former “SNL” co-star Kenan Thompson, Steve Buscemi, Jon Stewart, Machine Gun Kelly, Ray Romano, Method Man, Charlie Day, Bobby Cannavale, Paul Walter Hauser, Charlamagne Tha God, Simon Rex, Brad Garrett, La La Anthony, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Sunita Mani, Philip Ettinger, Oona Roche, and former U.S. Vice President Al Gore.

Davidson co-created the show with showrunner Judah Miller and Dave Sirus. All three executive produce, along with Davidson’s old “Saturday Night Live” boss Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Erin David. The series is produced by Michaels’ Broadway Video production banner, which produces “Saturday Night Live” and has produced the show’s of many former “SNL” stars, such as Tina Fey’s “30 Rock,” Fred Armisen’s “Portlandia,” Aidy Bryant’s “Shrill,” and Cecily Strong’s “Schmigadoon!” Universal Television serves as the studio behind the series.

All eight episodes of “Bupkis” will premiere on Peacock May 4. Watch the full trailer for the series below.

