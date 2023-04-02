Chad Stahelski Says ‘John Wick 5’ Could Still Happen: ‘We’re Open to It’

“It’s very flattering for them to come back and, you know, say ‘We want more’ and it’s not just a cash grab," Stahelski said of the enthusiastic response to the fourth film.

The overwhelmingly positive response to “John Wick: Chapter 4” prompted immediate speculation about a fifth film. While it’s clear that the franchise will be around for a while, thanks to upcoming spin-offs “Ballerina” and “The Continental,” there has been no official announcement about another movie with Keanu Reeves front and center.

Many fans have openly wondered whether the film’s ending lends itself to another movie (no spoilers here!), but the team behind the films continues to deny that the franchise has come to an end. Chad Stahelski, who has directed all four “John Wick” films to date, maintains that it’s just a matter of finding the right idea.

Appearing on The Hollywood Reporter’s Behind the Screen podcast, Stahelski admitted that nobody involved has had time to seriously think about a fifth “John Wick” movie yet. But if the right idea arises, he is confident that the team will be open to it.

“It’s very flattering for them to come back and, you know, say ‘We want more’ and it’s not just a cash grab. It’s legitimately the audience wants more,” Stahelski said. “I think we all need that little bit of time to go, ‘Whew. Let’s see what’s next.’ … If Keanu and I, a few months from now sit down at a whiskey bar in Japan again and go, ‘Yep, we’ll never do another one of those,’ and then all of a sudden go, ‘Yeah, but I got an idea,’ we’re open to it.”

Stahelski’s comments line up with what franchise producer Basil Iwanyk said in a recent interview with IndieWire. Iwanyk made it clear that while the fourth film’s ambiguous ending could be a fitting conclusion to the series, the creative team is very open to making another movie if they can settle on the right idea.

“Just on a personal level, we can’t break up the band yet,” Iwanyk said. “If the movie does really well, and people love it, and if there’s a germ of idea, we’ll entertain it. We’re so far away from that. I’m not saying there will be a sequel by any stretch, but if there is a world where we can find a story, we’ll explore that.”

