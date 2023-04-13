Chris Evans Has Avoided Hosting ‘SNL’ for Years: ‘It’s Terrifying to Me’

"I'm not a funny person," Evans said. "It would just be an everyday anxiety, constant regret."

The “Ghosted” actor revealed why he has never hosted the live sketch series, amid his co-star Ana de Armas making her hosting debut April 15.

“Well, now a cameo I can handle. I’ve avoided hosting ‘SNL’ like the plague for years now just because I’m so scared. It’s terrifying to me,” Evans told ET Canada. “To me, it would just be one of those things that every single night I would wake up in a cold sweat. A cameo sounds great, that’s perfect. In and out, get your toes wet.”

He continued, “I’m not a funny person. Maybe I only feel that because I have very, very funny friends who once told me I’m not a funny person. I just know how I would feel…it would just be an everyday anxiety, constant regret. Why did I do this? I could have been comfortable at my house, in my bed, not worrying about this.”

As for longtime collaborator de Armas taking the reins of this week’s episode, Evans said, “I tip my hat to her. She’s going to be amazing. But it would provide a lot of sleepless nights for me.”

Evans and de Armas star together in “Ghosted,” “Knives Out,” and “The Gray Man.” Both stars’ respective personal lives have been fodder for the sketch series in the past.

Former “SNL” cast member Pete Davidson recently opened up about how his high-profile dating life affected his comfortability on the show.

“When your own show [pokes fun at you], I’d be sitting in the back watching the cold open and — the cold open [is] topical, political humor, whatever’s in the culture. And then, making fun of you,” Davidson said. “Then you’ve got to walk out and do a sketch next and hit your mark and the show just made fun of you. So, why are they going laugh at you? Like, they just dogged you in front of everyone. And you’re like, ‘I’m a fucking loser, man.'”

The “Bupkis” creator continued, “These are the people I’ve been with for almost a decade. I grew up in front of these people. They’ve watched me through the most difficult time in my life, and they’ve been there for me. And nobody ever showed more leeway and grace to me than [‘SNL’ creator] Lorne Michaels, and I owe my life to that guy, but it was fucking confusing cause the nature of entertainment is the nature of this business. At the end of the day, that’s what it is. This was a really difficult thing to do. You feel small. You feel super insecure.”

