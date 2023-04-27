Twisted ‘Christopher Robin’ Series in the Works from ‘John Wick 4’ Breakout Shamier Anderson

Anderson and brother Stephan James' Bay Mills Studios executive-produces the adult series, directed by "Sausage Party" helmer Conrad Vernon.

Step aside “Blood and Honey,” there’s a new adult spin on “Winnie the Pooh” now.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” breakout star Shamier Anderson is producing a live-action and animation hybrid series centered on Christopher Robin and his drug-induced epiphanies with woodland creatures. Currently titled “Christopher Robin,” the series is produced by Anderson and his brother Stephan James’ Bay Mills Studios, as well as Boat Rocker Studios. Bay Mills is currently under a first-look deal at Boat Rocker.

“Shrek 2” and “Sausage Party” director Conrad Vernon will helm the pilot from a script penned by Charlie Kesslering; both will executive produce.

Per the official synopsis, Christopher Robin is a disillusioned New Yorker navigating his quarter-life crisis with the help of the weird talking animals who live beyond a drug-induced portal outside his derelict apartment complex, the Hundred Acres.

There is no casting news yet.

“This project takes everything you think you know about Christopher Robin and Winnie-the-Pooh and creates something completely fresh and undeniably funny,” Anderson and James said in a press statement. “We’re excited to partner with Boat Rocker, Charlie, and Conrad on this journey to a truly creative space where anything is possible for these characters.”

Nick Nantell who executive produces for Boat Rocker added, “There are few characters more iconic and known the world over for their adventures together than Christopher Robin and Winnie-the-Pooh. We’re grateful to be working with the Bay Mills team, Charlie Kesslering, and Conrad Vernon on a project that takes these characters to new, unexpected, and really funny places.”

“Christopher Robin” is the second series announced by Anderson’s Bay Mill Studios. The production company is also behind a limited series about artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. Anderson is separately set to star next in action thriller “Tin Soldier” alongside Jamie Foxx and Robert De Niro.

“Christopher Robin,” similarly billed like Christopher Meloni’s “Happy!,” comes on the heels of indie horror film “Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey.” The hit viral parody feature from writer-director Rhys Frake-Waterfield has already announced a sequel. The “Winnie the Pooh” stories were first penned by British author A.A. Milne and became public domain earlier this year due to its copyright expiration.

