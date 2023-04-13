‘Class of ’09’ Trailer: Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara Are FBI Agents Grappling with AI Threats

Tom Rob Smith ("American Crime Story") created and executive produces the limited series for Hulu.

Oscar-nominated actor Brian Tyree Henry is back on TV following the “Atlanta” finale.

Henry stars as Tayo, one of the most unorthodox agents to ever join the FBI in the FX limited series “Class of ’09,” which premieres exclusively on Hulu. Tayo joins forces with Poet (Kate Mara), a successful undercover agent, to grapple with the effects of A.I. technology on the U.S. justice system following the death of a mutual friend. The group of FBI agents all graduated from Quantico together in 2009.

Created by Tom Rob Smith (“American Crime Story”) for FX, “Class of ’09” also stars Sepideh Moafi, Brian J. Smith, Jon Jon Briones, Brooke Smith, Jake McDorman, and Rosalind Eleazar.

Per the official synopsis, “Class of ’09” is a suspense thriller limited series that follows a class of FBI agents set in three distinct points in time who grapple with immense changes as the U.S. criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence. Spanning multiple decades and told across interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and legacy.

In addition to creating the series, Smith executive produces alongside Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Zanne Devine, Jessica Levin, and Joe Robert Cole.

Actress Mara led FX on Hulu’s 2020 series “A Teacher” and starred in “Call Jane.” “Class of ’09” marks Mara’s first TV role in three years, with previous roles in “Pose” and “House of Cards.”

Co-star Henry can also be seen in upcoming “Godzilla and Kong” franchise installment, Barry Jenkins’ “Flint Strong,” and true crime TV series “Sinking Spring.” Henry additionally lends his voice to “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

The “Causeway” actor previously told IndieWire that projects dealing with weightier issues like grief and trauma are too often one-note.

“It’s really easy to find stories that are giving you so much trauma on a plate, like it’s a trauma buffet, like, ‘This is what we endured and this is what we lost.’ But there’s never really any kind of hope of what’s on the other side,” Henry said. “Most times it’s just, ‘We’re gonna elbow you with trauma,’ and that’s it. [Instead] we want to see a connection between two people who have endured such a loss, who have suffered trauma, but don’t really feel like anybody understands that.”

“Class of ’09” premieres May 10 on Hulu.

Check out the trailer below.

