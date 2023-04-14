Clint Eastwood’s Sets Next Film ‘Juror #2,’ with Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette Eyed to Star

Warner Bros. will distribute the Oscar winner's 40th directorial effort, a courtroom thriller.

Clint Eastwood is turning 93 this year, but the four-time Oscar winner isn’t slowing down. The “Unforgiven” and “Million Dollar Baby” director has set his 40th feature film, “Juror #2,” IndieWire has confirmed.

Warner Bros., which has distributed all of Eastwood’s films since 2008’s “Gran Torino,” will re-team with the director for the thriller, a source confirmed to IndieWire. In addition, a source confirmed that offers have been sent to Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette to star in the picture, though neither deal is final.

Set in the courtroom of a murder trial, “Juror #2” focuses on one of the jurors as he realizes during the case that he killed the victim in a driving accident, and desperately attempts to get the defendant off without going to jail himself. Deadline reports that should they be cast, Hoult would play the juror, while Collette will play prosecuting attorney in the trial. Jonathan Abrams penned the script for the feature. Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell executive produce, and Adam Goodman, Tim Moore, Matt Skiena, and Jessica Meier will produce.

Eastwood’s last film, “Cry Macho,” was released in 2021 via a day-and-date drop on HBO Max along with a theatrical run. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav allegedly was frustrated that Warner Bros., prior to his appointment following the Discovery merger, even greenlit “Cry Macho” to begin with. The film grossed approximately $15.5 million worldwide upon release, despite having a budget of $33 million.

Per The Wall Street Journal, Warner Bros. knew the film would not be profitable and told Zaslav that they felt indebted to Eastwood because of his 50-plus year relationship with them and Eastwood’s consistent ability to deliver films under budget and on time.

An icon of Western movies, Eastwood made his directorial debut in 1971 with “Play Misty for Me.” He won Best Director at the Oscars twice, for “Unforgiven” and “Million Dollar Baby;” his other best-known films as director include “American Sniper,” “Mystic River,” and “The Bridges of Madison County.”

Both of Eastwood’s potential stars are currently starring in new films out this Friday; Nicholas Hoult, known for “The Great” and the “X-Men” film series, plays the titular character in the horror comedy “Renfield,” while “Hereditary” star Toni Collette plays a mafioso in the crime comedy “Mafia Mamma.”

