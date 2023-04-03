‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Producer Says ‘Reports of Our Demise Have Been Exaggerated’

Longtime producer Jeff Schaffer says no decisions have been made about the show's fate.

It just wouldn’t be a new season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” without rumors that the series was about to end.

Larry David’s longtime HBO comedy has always operated outside of the confines of typical TV scheduling. The cable network has essentially granted David and his team an open-door policy, allowing them to take long hiatuses and reemerge to make a new season whenever an idea strikes them.

The downside to the creative freedom that David enjoys is that there’s never a guarantee that another season is on the way. Rumors have been flying that the upcoming 12th season — which just wrapped production — will be the show’s last hurrah. The speculation began with the news that the show filmed a death scene for David’s character last season in case he decided to end the show after Season 11, and was fueled by several cryptic tweets from the creative team teasing that Season 12 will be the end of an era.

But the show’s longtime producer Jeff Schaffer wants everyone to calm down. In a new interview with Deadline, he made it clear that no decision has been made about future seasons.

“Reports of our demise have been greatly exaggerated,” Schaffer said. “We literally just finished shooting last week. So, yeah, we’re done.”

Schaffer went on to add that while every season feels like it could be the end of the show, it’s always possible that David will decide to make more episodes down the road.

“My first season was Season 5,” he said. “And you know what the final episode of that season was called? ‘The End.’ Not ironically. That was 15 years ago. So every season is the last season. It’s been this way forever… Larry’s put all the ideas he likes into the season. He’s the only one who thinks he’s never gonna have another good idea. So, of course, he’s done for a while. But you know, usually he goes out and has spirited encounters with the westside of Los Angeles and then ideas come. So we’re in the same spot we’re always in. It’s just business as usual.”

Longtime fans of the show will be well aware that these comments are nothing new. Schaffer made similar remarks in a 2022 interview with IndieWire, when fans were speculating that Season 11 would be the end.

“When you sign up to do a season of ‘Curb,’ you’re signing up to do the final season of ‘Curb,’” Schaffer said. “And I finally figured out why. It’s because when Larry does a season, he puts every idea that he really likes into that season. So at the end of the season, there’s this hole — there aren’t any ideas that he really likes — so how could he possibly do another season? He’s the only person on the planet who doesn’t think he’s going to come up with more good ideas.”

