Daveed Diggs: Diverse ‘Twister’ Sequel Was Thwarted Because ‘the Industry Is Shady’

Original 1996 star Helen Hunt wanted to pursue a follow-up centered around "Black and brown storm chasers."

Daveed Diggs is detailing why a former “Twister” sequel idea was shut down.

The “Blindspotting” co-creator and “Little Mermaid” and “Hamilton” actor was set to co-write a “Twister” follow-up with original 1996 star Helen Hunt directing. The project was revealed in June 2021, with Hunt saying an unnamed studio “wouldn’t do” a sequel featuring “all Black and brown storm chasers.”

“We could barely get a meeting,” Hunt said in 2021. “And this is in June of 2020 when it was all about diversity.”

Now, Diggs is sharing his side.

“Oh man, I’m not going to get into it mostly because I’m probably going to misremember things,” Diggs told Insider. “But all I’ll say is there was an opportunity where we were talking about that, and it didn’t happen, and the reasons that it didn’t happen are potentially shady. But shady in the way that we know the industry is shady.”

Diggs was slated to co-write the film with Hunt and “Blindspotting” co-creator Rafael Casal. Hunt stars in the “Blindspotting” TV series.

Related 'Minari' Filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung in Talks to Direct 'Twister' Sequel

Emmy Predictions 2021: Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series -- Are More Surprises In Store? Related 17 HBO and HBO Max Original Series to Get Excited About in 2023

45 Great Films That Failed at the Box Office

A separate “Twister” sequel is now in the works from Universal Pictures, with “Minari” director Lee Isaac Chung helming under the title “Twisters,” to be released in July 2024. Mark L. Smith (“The Revenant”) penned the script, with a story by “Top Gun: Maverick” director Joseph Kosinski, who was once attached to helm the movie. Frank Marshall (“Jurassic Park,” “Indiana Jones”) is producing. Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are developing the sequel, which Steven Spielberg is executive producing. Warner Bros. Pictures is co-financing.

The Universal Pictures sequel is confirmed to follow the daughter of the characters played by Hunt and Bill Paxton from the original film. No casting has been announced yet.

Original “Twister” star Cary Elwes reflected on the “complex shoot” for the 1996 film during its 25th anniversary in 2021.

“We were in Oklahoma. We arrived right after the bombing, sadly,” Elwes told The Hollywood Reporter of the production. “We passed Timothy McVeigh’s car on the freeway on the way to our hotel. It was terrifying. We were bumped from our flight by the FBI. We arrived during a very difficult time for Oklahoma, but they couldn’t have been more friendly to us. We made it a point to pay our respects to all the victims of that terrible tragedy. It was a long shoot; a very intricate and complex shoot because it involved a lot of special effects. I had a good time working on it.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.