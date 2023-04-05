Donald Glover Says He’s ‘Talking’ to Lucasfilm About Reprising Lando ‘Star Wars’ Role

“We’re talking about it. That’s as much as I can say without Kathleen Kennedy hunting me down.”

Donald Glover may be returning to a galaxy far, far away sooner than you think.

During a GQ video interview (below) reviewing the “Atlanta” star and creator’s most iconic roles, Glover said that he’s in early talks with Lucasfilm about reprising the role of Lando Calrissian, which he played in 2018’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” The film was set 10 years before the events of the original “Star Wars” trilogy, when Billy Dee Williams played the close friend of Han Solo and leader of Cloud City.

“We’re talking about it. That’s as much as I can say without [Lucasfilm president] Kathleen Kennedy hunting me down,” Glover said of a possible “Star Wars” project. After a directorial shift of hands from Phil Lord and Chris Miller to Ron Howard mid-production, “Solo” wound up a box-office bomb (in relative “Star Wars” terms, as it did gross $393 million worldwide) widely criticized by fans of the series. None of the film’s actors, including Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo, have reappeared in the franchise since.

“Lando is charm incarnate,” Glover said. “He’s kind of a maverick, which I don’t think there’s a lot of anymore. It’s hard to be the smooth talker nowadays. Where’s the line? That’s also where the danger is. How close can you get without tripping over it?”

Glover continued to GQ, “I would love to play Lando again. It’s a fun time, being him. It just has to be the right way to do it. Time is precious. The past couple of years, this pandemic shit, it really had people experience time…People realize their time is valuable. You only get so much. I’m not interested in doing anything that’s going to be a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I’d much rather spend time with people that I enjoy. It just has to be the right thing, and I think it could be. Lando is definitely somebody I like to hang out with.”

Like Glover, Ehrenreich told IndieWire at the Sundance Studio that he’d “love” to play Han Solo again. Ron Howard said late last year that fans shouldn’t expect a “Solo” follow-up any time soon and that a sequel is not a “priority” at Lucasfilm.

The next “Star Wars” feature film that seems like a safe bet is the Takiti Waititi-led installment, eyed for a 2025 release. Films from Patty Jenkins and Kevin Feige are on hold at the moment.

