DreamWorks’ Animation Annecy Slate Led by ‘Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken’

Lana Condor, Toni Collette, and Jane Fonda star in the underwater animated film, set to debut June 15 during the festival.

DreamWorks Animation has set its presentation for the 2023 Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

DreamWorks boasts the world premiere of star-studded feature “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” and a special in-progress sneak peek at viral franchise installment “Trolls Band Together.”

“We are excited to showcase our newest projects to the global animation community at Annecy,” DreamWorks Animation President Margie Cohn said. “As a studio that celebrates creativity and innovation, it’s an honor for us to participate in this annual event and share our passion for animation with fans from around the world. We look forward to connecting with other industry leaders, and for the opportunity to engage with audiences through the power of storytelling.”

The 2023 Annecy International Animation Film Festival will be held from June 11 to 17. A special Studio Focus session on June 13 will feature Academy Award-nominated director Kirk DeMicco discussing visual design and the making of the new original film “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken.” The presentation will also offer attendees an exclusive first look at an unannounced film from the studio.

“Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” debuts Thursday, June 15 with a special introduction from DeMicco, producer Kelly Cooney Cilella, and the film’s co-director Faryn Pearl. “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” stars Lana Condor as the titular teen Ruby who is desperate to fit in at her high school as her overbearing mom (Toni Collette) has forbid her from ever entering the ocean in their beach town. Ruby soon learns that she is a descendent of the warrior Kraken queens and is destined to inherit the Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas throne from her grandmother (Jane Fonda). Yet all Ruby wants to do is get her crush (Jaboukie Young-White) to notice her…

Annie Murphy, Colman Domingo, Sam Richardson, Will Forte, Nicole Byer, Liza Koshy, and Blue Chapman also star. The film opens in theaters June 30.

Additionally on June 15 during the 2023 Annecy Film Festival, a work-in-progress presentation of the new chapter in DreamWorks Animation’s blockbuster musical franchise “Trolls Band Together” will screen, followed by a panel led by returning director Walt Dohrn and producer Gina Shay, as well as by co-director Tim Heitz.

The DreamWorks presentation concludes June 15 with a special evening outdoor screening of Oscar-nominated “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” A rumored Donkey spinoff and fifth “Shrek” film are in the works

