Drew Barrymore Believes Her ‘Scream’ Character Could’ve Survived Opening Scene: It Was Like a ‘C-Section’

"I'm pretty sure a C-section is comparable to what happened to her," Barrymore said of her iconic cold open kill in the 1996 film.

Drew Barrymore may have bested Ghostface.

The star of 1996’s “Scream” teased that despite her iconic cold open kill, her character Casey Becker could still be alive and ready to return to the enduring franchise.

“It’s funny. I’ve never thought of it this way, but I’m pretty sure a C-section is comparable to what happened to her,” Barrymore said during “The Drew Barrymore Show” (via Entertainment Weekly). “Like, literally. And I’m here! I’m fine! So, maybe Casey Becker will be OK.”

The “50 First Dates” actress teased, “With good writing, you can make anything happen… I’m so glad that this franchise is still such a viable commodity.”

“Scream VI” brought back a presumed-dead character with Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby not only having survived the “Scream 4” stabbing but now thriving as an FBI agent.

“I thought she died! I get so confused,” franchise staple Courteney Cox said of Panettiere’s character ahead of the “Scream VI” premiere. “There’s been so many…It’s so interesting how people came back. I have to remember.”

She added, “I’m just so excited to be a part of something this long.”

Rumors also swirled that “Scream” alum Matthew Lillard, who played one-half of the original Ghostface killers in the 1996 film alongside Skeet Ulrich, will appear in some capacity despite his character’s perceived death. Ulrich has reprised the role from beyond his character’s grave as the late onscreen father of new franchise lead Melissa Barrera.

As the “Scream” franchise, now helmed by co-directors Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence following Wes Craven’s death, continues to revisit the previous films, it’s entirely plausible that Barrymore and Lillard could return.

Rose McGowan, whose 1996 character was killed by repeatedly being impaled by a garage door, told IndieWire that she also sees a way to come back to the franchise.

“I don’t want to act anymore. It’s not my thing. But I always thought [my ‘Scream’ character] Tatum should’ve had a twin that came back and was like ‘hell to the no,’ and had dark hair, and revenged her,” McGowan said in 2020. “In a perfect world, I thought that would’ve actually been a really smart element. She could still do that. She could still have a twin that was maybe institutionalized and got out and is like, ‘It’s on.’ She could’ve been the family shame because the family was kind of perfect.”

McGowan confirmed that she would be open to returning to acting just for a “Scream” role: “I would play the sister who was institutionalized and who came out and wreaked havoc.”

Parker Posey recently shared that the “‘Scream’ team” visited her on Broadway during a play production. The “Beau Is Afraid” actress told ComicBook.com that she hopes to return to the franchise after seemingly being slayed in “Scream 3.”

“I actually pitched, ‘Can I just be in another dimension and come back?'” Posey said. “I hope so. I would love to do that. That was really fun. I can’t believe Wes Craven let me get away with some of the silly stuff I was doing. I loved him, and that was fun. I’m so glad you enjoyed it.”

