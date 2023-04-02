‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Brings Honor to the Box Office

"A Thousand and One," which won the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, and faith-based drama "His Only Son" also made impressive debuts.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” (Paramount) — a franchise reboot, not a remake or sequel — provided the weekend with the fifth straight film to open to over $30 million. While not unprecedented for the month — it last happened in March 2017, with four out of five openings over $40 million, three of those over $85 million — it’s unusual. More importantly, it reflects the steady rebound of 2023.

“D&D” received better-than-expected reviews (70 Metacritic score) and a boost from its SXSW premiere, but credit also goes to built-in interest for the world-building dice game and good word of mouth (A- Cinemascore).

At $38.5 million it landed ahead of pre-release projections, although short of the $40 million that seemed possible after Friday’s returns. Saturday saw a 15 percent drop, a bit above average but hardly cause for worry. With spring or Easter break ahead for many schools, this has a chance to sustain. For exhibitors, that’s short-term good news; for Paramount, they must recoup a $150 million production cost before marketing.

Internationally it grossed $33 million and did not open at #1 in many territories. Best was China, which only grossed $5 million in more than 10,000 theaters.

Other than “Creed III” (MGM), no recent openers (including Disney’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”) will score better than a 2.5 times multiple for their runs. Three times is the benchmark of sustained success. Even for titles with momentum, falloffs after openings are often 60 percent. That was the case with “John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate), which had both the best Cinemascore and reviews in the franchise. It dropped 62 percent, but after a strong start it’s already at $123 million. It placed second.

Third place for the moment is a tie between “Scream VI” (Paramount) and the new faith-based “His Only Son” (Angel) at $5.3 million. The edge could go to “Scream” — “Son” was a strong #3 on Friday, but dropped to #6 Saturday.

As a faith-based title (a retelling of Abraham’s filial sacrifice from the Old Testament), it might see a Sunday rebound. If the drop continues, it might drop behind “Creed III.” Still,it reaffirms the strength of independent faith-based titles. Its unconfirmed production cost was $250,000, with a crowdsourced marketing campaign to boost its showing at 1,920 theaters.

Also new in the top 10 is Sundance Grand Prize winner “A Thousand and One” (Focus), the debut feature of A.V. Rockwell. This specialized release about a mother removing her son from foster care opened in 936 theaters to $1.8 million. That already places it ahead of many Sundance winners that went the traditional platform route. It played best in New York, which saw eight of the 10 best grosses with six theaters over $10,000.

All told, this weekend saw about $100 million, down $16 million from last weekend and up $17 million from last year. Year to date remains about 28 percent above 2022, keeping the trajectory for the full year to $9.4 million. The four-week rolling comparison to 2019 remains steady at 70 percent.

The Top 10

1. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Paramount) NEW – Cinemascore: A-; Metacritic score: 70; Est. budget: $150 million

$38,500,000 in 3,855 theaters; PTA (per theater allowance): $9,987; Cumulative: $38,500,000

2. John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate) Week 2; Last weekend #1

$28,200,000 (-62%) in 3,855 (no change) theaters; PTA: $7,315; Cumulative: $122,800,000

3. (tie) Scream VI (Paramount) Week 4; Last weekend #3

$5,300,000 (-36%) in 3,106 (-339) theaters; PTA: $1,757; Cumulative: $98,228,000

3. (tie) His Only Son (Angel) NEW – Cinemascore: A; Est. budget: $250,000

$5,300,000 in 1,920 theaters; PTA: $2,760; Cumulative: $5,300,000

5. Creed III (MGM) Week 5; Last weekend #4; a;so on PVOD

$5,007,000 (-39%) in 2,827 (-380) theaters; PTA: $1,775; Cumulative: $148,580,000

6. Shazam!: Fury of the Gods (WBD) Week 3; Last weekend #2

$4,720,000 (-48%) in 3,451 (-620) theaters; PTA: $1,368; Cumulative: $53,593,000

7. A Thousand and One (Focus) NEW – Metacritic: 80

$1,800,000 in 926 theaters; PTA: $1,942; Cumulative: $1,800,000

8. 65 (Sony) Week 4; Last weekend #5

$1,580,000 (-51%) in 2,113 (-673) theaters; PTA: $748; Cumulative: $30,581,000

9. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Disney) Week 7; Last weekend #6

$1,230,000 (-49%) in 1,44o (-475) theaters; PTA: $854; Cumulative: $212,024,000

10. Jesus Revolution (Lionsgate) Week 6; Last weekend #8

$1,000,000 (-49%) in 1,415 (-549) theaters; PTA: $707; Cumulative: $58,899,000

Other specialized titles

Films (limited, expansions of limited, as well as awards-oriented releases) are listed by week in release, starting with those opened this week; after the first two weeks, only films with grosses over $5,000 are listed.

Malum (Villain)

$221,738 in 249 theaters; PTA: $891

Enys Men NEW – Metacritic: 79; Festivals include: Cannes, New York 2022

$71,200 in 62 theaters; PTA: $1,148; Cumulative: $100,000

A Good Person (MGM) Week 2

$510,210 in 687 (+147) theaters; PTA: $743; Cumulative: $1,751,000

Tori and Lokita (Sideshow/Janus) Week 2

$9,827 in 8 (+6) theaters; PTA: $1,228; Cumulative: $27,254

Nam June Paik: Moon Is the Oldest TV (Greenwich) Week 2

$6,623 in 1 theater (no change); PTA: $6,623; Cumulative: $22,706

What the Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat & Tears? (Abramorama) Week 1

$8,048 in 4 theaters (+3) in theater; PTA: $2,012; Cumulative: $18,571

Moving On (Roadside Attractions) Week 3

$64,000 in 132 (-639) theaters; Cumulative: $2,031,000

Champions (Focus) Week 4; also on PVOD

$700,000 in 1,121 (-796) theaters; Cumulative: $15 million

The Quiet Girl (Neon) Week 6

$92,200 in 129 (-17) theaters; Cumulative: $1,370,000

Return to Seoul (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 7

$64,498 in 103 (+16) theaters; Cumulative: $632,526

The Whale (A24) Week 17; also on VOD

$19,054 in 49 (-40) theaters; Cumulative: $17,443,000

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) Week 54; also on PVOD

$168,507 in 253 (-354) theaters; Cumulative: $77,021,000

