‘Fool’s Paradise’ Trailer: Charlie Day Lampoons the Hollywood Machine in His Directorial Debut

Ken Jeong, Adrien Brody, Jason Sudeikis, Edie Falco, Ray Liotta, and John Malkovich also star in the film, out May 12.

Charlie Day just saved the Mushroom Kingdom, but the “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star already has his next adventure lined up. Day is making his directorial debut with the satirical comedy “Fool’s Paradise,” and Roadside Attractions has released the first trailer for the feature.

Day, who also wrote the screenplay, stars in “Fool’s Paradise” as two characters: a mute man recently released from a mental health facility, and a temperamental method actor who refuses to finish production on his Western film. When the producer of the film (played by the late Ray Liotta) discovers the mute man wandering the streets of Los Angeles, he gets roped into filling in for the movie star. Soon, a publicist (Ken Jeong) gives him the stage name Latte Pronto and takes him under his wing, transforming the nobody into a huge star. The film follows Latte and the publicist as they navigate fame and fortune, the drama and scheming of show business, and their inevitable downfalls when their careers collapse.

The film features an ensemble cast that also includes Kate Beckinsale, Adrien Brody, Jason Sudeikis, Edie Falco, Jason Bateman, Common, Jillian Bell, Dean Norris, Jimmi Simpson, and John Malkovich. John Richard, Tim Zajaros, Christopher Lemole, Alex Saks, and Rick Dugale produce the film. Kirk Michael Fellows, Rob Gough, Manu Gargi, and Bob Shapiro executive produce. Roadside Attractions distributes the movie, which comes from Armory Films, Metalwork Pictures, Page Fifty-Four Pictures, and Wrigley Pictures.

Day most recently played Luigi, of Mario and Luigi fame, in the Illumination animated video game film “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” The film has already grossed over $370 million worldwide, making it the biggest opening weekend for an animated film. The comedic actor is best known as one of the co-creators and stars of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” a long-running FX series that first premiered in 2005. The show’s 15th season premiered in December 2021, and Season 16 has begun filming. Day’s other film credits include “Pacific Rim,” “Horrible Bosses,” “I Want You Back,” and “The Lego Movie” animated franchise.

“Fool’s Paradise” releases in theaters May 12. Watch the full trailer for the film below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.