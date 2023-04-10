Golden Globes Expands Diverse Voting Body Ahead of 2024 Ceremony

A new total of 310 voters comprise voting for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association awards, set for January 7, 2024.

The Golden Globes is moving closer to a more modern voting body.

The awards show unveiled an expanded voter basis, with a push toward racial diversity, ahead of the 81st annual ceremony on January 7, 2024. The current 95 members have now reached 310 voters with an addition of 215 international voters.

The racial breakdown is 25 percent Latino, 14 percent Asian, 10 percent Black, 9 percent Middle Eastern, and 42 percent White. At least 17 percent of the voting body self-identifies as LGBTQIA+.

“We have exceeded our goal of reaching 300 voters for the upcoming 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards thanks to an extensive global recruitment effort,” Helen Hoehne, President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), said. “We are excited at the unprecedented achievement in building a truly global voting body where 58 percent self-identify as ethnically diverse.”

The Golden Globes came under fire in February 2021 after it was made public that the HFPA had no Black members. A Chief Diversity Officer position was formed as NBC pulled the awards show from its broadcast. By October 2021, new members were added to boost racial and gender diversity. The Golden Globes returned to air in 2023.

Per a press statement, the upcoming 2024 Golden Globes shows an increase in diversity accompanied by an increase in the number of new countries represented. The voting body now represents a total of 76 countries, including international voters from newly added countries such as Cameroon, Costa Rica, Cuba, Guatemala, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Serbia, and Tanzania.

“The efforts put forth to identify, engage, and actively recruit diverse voters is strong evidence of the commitment by the Golden Globes to follow through on its promises to expand and reshape itself,” Neil Phillips, HFPA Chief Diversity Officer, said. “It shows that with the right leadership, effective community partnerships and an unwavering focus, we can achieve remarkable and transformational diversity growth.”

The criteria for international voters include residing outside of the U.S. and possessing verified entertainment journalistic clippings for international media outlets including print, broadcast, radio, photography, and online. These applications were reviewed and qualified by the Credentials Committee, which is composed of a majority of outside independent journalism and entertainment industry professionals. International voters will be subject to a Golden Globe Awards Code of Conduct. Biographies, photos, and listings of outlets will be updated soon on the Golden Globes website.

IndieWire’s parent company Penske Media Eldridge acquired Dick Clark Productions, home of the Golden Globes, in January 2023.

