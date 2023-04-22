Gwyneth Paltrow Is Done with Marvel for Now but ‘They Can Always Ask Me’

"A 64-year-old Pepper Potts? How great," Paltrow said of reprising her "Iron Man" character.

Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t salty about her Pepper Potts hiatus.

Paltrow opened up about possibly returning to the MCU following the events of “Avengers: Endgame” during which Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), her onscreen husband, died defeating Thanos.

During “The Goop Podcast,” fellow Marvel actress Scarlett Johansson, who played Black Widow in the franchise, asked if Paltrow is done with the MCU as a whole.

“I think so,” Paltrow said. “I mean, I didn’t die so they can always ask me.”

Johansson replied, “I think you may come back at some point,” to which Paltrow asked, “Really? A 64-year-old Pepper Potts? How great.”

Back in 2019 ahead of “Endgame,” Paltrow announced the installment would be her last Marvel film.

“I mean, I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point,” Paltrow told Variety. “I feel very lucky that I did it because I actually got talked into it. I was friends with Jon Favreau. It was such a wonderful experience making the first ‘Iron Man’ and then to watch how important it has become to the fans.”

Paltrow portrayed Pepper Potts in 2008’s “Iron Man” and appeared in six Marvel films until 2019. The Goop founder previously went viral for seemingly forgetting she starred alongside Samuel L. Jackson in the franchise and even blanking on her appearance in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

In 2021, Paltrow teased that she would be open to having a small cameo in a Marvel movie.

“I think if it was a small part that I could do in like a day or two, I would of course be open to that,” Paltrow said at the time.

The Oscar winner, whose last onscreen appearance was in 2020’s “The Politician,” said that she does not “miss” acting at all amid her other ventures, including eyeing a Broadway show.

“I really don’t miss it at all,” Paltrow said of screen acting. “I think I’m so lucky that I got to do it, and I still, I’m sure I still will, at some point.”

She added, “The team is always trying to get me to do a movie, but I really love what I do. And I love how immediate it is, and how, you know, we’re able to create product out of thin air that we believe in so much.”

Paltrow hinted, “I don’t daydream about the movie business at all, but…I did promise my mother [Blythe Danner] that at some point before I die, told her that I would go and do a play. So I’m going to deliver on that promise at some point.”

